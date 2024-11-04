Castle of Good Hope: Man Complains About Filth at National Heritage Site

A Cape Town man shared a video on TikTok of the filthy condition the surrounding area of the Castle of Good Hope was in

The resident shared the video weeks before homeless people were evicted from the National Heritage site

Some internet users in the comment section blamed the government, while others blamed the former occupants

The Castle of Good Hope, one of Cape Town's most renowned tourist attractions, holds a rich history dating back to the 17th century as South Africa's oldest colonial building.

However, a resident expressed dismay at the disappointing level of dirt and neglect surrounding this iconic site.

A site causing sore eyes

A Cape Town resident using the handle @sebastianvanniel on TikTok uploaded a video of himself standing outside the National Heritage site.

In the clip, the man uses strong language while showing one side of the Castle's moat filled with floating dirt, which upsets him.

The footage was taken weeks before the City of Cape Town authorities evicted homeless people who erected informal shelters outside the city's tourist attraction.

Online users play the blame game

Several local social media users went to the comment section to express their thoughts about the mess they had seen on their screens. While some blamed the local government, others blamed the homeless people in the area for the filth.

@rleek10 commented on the clip:

"People are very lazy to put their rubbish in the bin."

@louina_ackerman shared their experience seeing the Castle of Good Hope:

"Sad situation. Whenever I drive past there, I keep my windows closed because of the bad smell."

@geoff51a shared their opinion in the comments:

"The DA should've prevented it from Day 1. They have metro police and law enforcement. Then, there would not have been a need for an eviction notice."

Referring to the City of Cape Town's slogan, @jijitheunis asked:

"The City works for who?"

@estee.white said to the online community:

"I see people are saying to give them houses. What will the houses look like if they cannot even look after the little they have?"

@_______s_a_n_d_y______ wrote in the comment section:

"It's a sad state of affairs."

