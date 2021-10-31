Jermaine Dupri: age, children, wife, parents, features, profiles, net worth

Jermaine Dupri is an accomplished American music producer with a rich musical background. He has significantly contributed to the growth of the hip-hop industry since entering the scene in 1984. Besides being a producer, Jermaine is also a songwriter, rapper, DJ, and actor.

If you love hip-hop music, then you can agree that Jermaine Dupri’s needs no introduction. The Grammy award-winning producer has discovered several top artists signed under his record label known as So So Def Recordings. For instance, he is known for discovering Kris Kross, one of the best rap duos in the US.

Jermaine Dupri's profile summary

Full name: Jermaine Dupri Maudin

Jermaine Dupri Maudin Nicknames: JD, Don Chi Chi

JD, Don Chi Chi Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23rd September 1972

23rd September 1972 Age: 49 years old (as of 2021)

49 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Asheville, North Carolina, USA

Asheville, North Carolina, USA Nationality: American

American Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Michael Mauldin

Michael Mauldin Mother: Tina Mauldin

Tina Mauldin Half-siblings (paternal) : Sunni Grace, Bonni Jo

: Sunni Grace, Bonni Jo Marital status : Not married

: Not married Ex-girlfriends: Janet Jackson, Pam Sweat

Janet Jackson, Pam Sweat Children: Shaniah Cymone Mauldin, Jalynn Mauldin

Shaniah Cymone Mauldin, Jalynn Mauldin Profession: Music producer, DJ, actor, songwriter, rapper

Music producer, DJ, actor, songwriter, rapper Net worth: Approximately $2 million

Approximately $2 million Jermaine Dupri’s Instagram: @jermainedupri

@jermainedupri Facebook: @jermainedupri

@jermainedupri Twitter: @jermainedupri

Jermaine Dupri’s biography

He was born in Asheville, North Carolina, USA. The names of Jermaine Dupri's parents are Michael and Tina Mauldin. His father is a legendary music producer who was once the President of Columbia Records. Additionally, he helped to co-establish So So Def Recordings, which his son now manages.

Later, his parents separated. Currently, his father is married to another woman named Ashia Duprey. Does Jermaine have siblings? He has two paternal step-siblings, namely Sunni Grace and Bonni Jo. Suni was born in April 2012, while Bonni Jo was born in March 2019.

How old is Jermaine Dupri?

At the time of writing, Jermaine Dupri's age is 49 years. He was born on 23rd September 1972.

Career achievements

Dupri’s passion for music began at a tender age. While growing up, his father was an influential key player in the music industry. He organized music events and worked with various bands in Atlanta. In his early career years, he was a dancer.

At 12 years old, he was a dancer for Whodini, a Brooklyn-based hip-hop group. Later, he established his first music store and named it Rap Corna Guuds.

He attained success at an early age. In his career, he has produced over 20 gold platinum albums. Some of the artists he has worked with include Mariah Carey, Ludacris, and Jay-Z.

Who did Jermaine Dupri discover?

He is known for discovering many talented artists. For instance, he discovered the rap duo Kris Kross (Chris Kelly and Chris Smith). The group was active between 1991 and 2013. During the time, Dupri helped them to reach their highest success by releasing gold and platinum albums.

Jermaine Dupri's artists

Who is signed to So So Deaf? He currently has many artists signed under his label. Here are their names arranged in alphabetical order:

3LW

Adrienne Bailon

Anthony Hamilton

Blinky Blink

Bone Crusher

Bow Wow

Brya-Michale Cox

Da Brat

Daz Dillinger

Dem Franchize Boyz

DJ Felli Fel

Dondria

Ghost Town DJ’s

Git Fresh

Gyptian

Hell Rell

Hot Dollar

J-Kwon

Jagged Edge

Jim Jones

Kris Kross

Kiely Williams

LaTocha Scott

Leah LaBelle

Mase

Manuel Seal

Nitti

Omarion

Rich Boy

Ricky Bell

Short Dwag

Xscape

Jermaine Dupri’s features

Often, Dupri is open to collaborations. Over the years, he has worked with many notable artists, releasing hit tracks. Some of the top Jermaine Dupri's songs with other artists include:

Bounce with Me

Stepped on My J’z

It’s Like That

Good Good

Rock the Mic

Boomerang

Get Your Number

Feelin’ You

Stunnas

Basketball

Imagination

With Me

Fresh Azimiz

Straight Up

Wat Da Hook Gon Be

Get None

I’m Throwed

Dem Jeans

Finer Things

Too Hood

Pop That Booty

How many #1 records does Jermaine Dupri have?

The music mogul has enjoyed an illustrious career for over two and half decades. He has worked on several tracks that have topped various music charts, such as the Billboard. According to Grammys, he has a 33 #1 record.

Some of the top #1 songs include Jump by Kris Kross, Always Be My Baby by Mariah Carey, You Make Me Wanna by Usher, Welcome to Atlanta by Jermaine Dupri ft. Ludacris, Burn by Usher, and We Belong Together by Mariah Carey.

How much is Jermaine Dupri's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $2 million. In 2006, he was worth a whopping $60 million. His financial troubles began in 2008 when he allegedly failed to file his returns. The issue continued until 2018, and it affected his net worth negatively.

Jermaine Dupri's height

He stands at 5'4", which is roughly around 1.63 m. He also weighs 143 lbs. (65 kg).

Who is Jermaine Dupri's wife?

Is Jermaine Dupri married? The music mogul is single. However, he has been in three known relationships. First, between 1997 and 1998, he dated Pam Sweat.

Secondly, between 2002 and 2009, he was in a relationship with singer Janet Jackson. In 2009, he briefly dated Sarai Jones.

Jermaine Dupri's children

He is a father of two daughters. The name of his firstborn daughter with Pam is Shaniah Mauldin. She was born on 15th May 1998. Dupri also has a daughter with Sarai Jones. Her name is Jalynn Mauldin, and she was born on 11th September 2010.

Jermaine Dupri is among the most prominent R&B and hip-hop producers. He is the founder of So So Def Recordings, which has several artists under its umbrella. Besides being an entertainment mogul, he is a proud father of two.

