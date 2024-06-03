Carrie Underwood's net worth today: How rich is the country icon?

Hundreds of country musicians in America have thriving careers in the industry. The older generation of singers in this genre holds onto their relevance while the newer ones strive to find their footing. Any latter looking for inspiration might find one in the enormity of Carrie Underwood's net worth.

Carrie Underwood onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Carrie Underwood entered the American music scene in the early 2000s and effortlessly cemented her place as a shining star in the constellation of artists. Her net worth has significantly increased over the years. Find out how below.

Profile summary

Full name Carrie Marie Underwood Gender Female Date of birth 10 March 1983 Age 41 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Muskogee, Oklahoma, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'3" (160 cm) Weight 117 lbs (53 kg) Body measurements in inches 33-23-33 Shoe size 7 (US) Dress size 2 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Mother Carole Underwood (née Shatswell) Father Steve Underwood Siblings Shanna and Stephanie Marital status Married Husband Mike Fisher Children Two School Checotah High School College/University Northeastern State University Profession Singer-songwriter, actress, author, entrepreneur, philanthropist Net worth $140 million Social media accounts X (Twitter), Instagram

Carrie Underwood's net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the musician is worth $140 million. She has made this fortune from her endeavours in music, fashion, writing, acting, and endorsement deals.

Carrie Underwood's net worth by Forbes as of 2015, was $42 million, but she has almost quadrupled that amount in less than a decade. How did she accumulate this wealth?

Fast facts on Carrie Underwood. Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Music

Carrie Underwood has been a music lover since she was little and almost got signed to a label as a teenager. She did other jobs before becoming a musician. She confirmed this in an interview when she said the following:

I don't think I've ever had a bad job. I've had hard jobs. I've had jobs that worked random hours. My first job was at a gas station, and that was a lot of fun, actually. While I was working at the gas station, I took another job at a hotel down the street. There was nobody else working there.

When did Carrie Underwood win the American Idol?

As one of the judges predicted, she won the 2005 edition of the show. That same year marked the beginning of her rise in the music industry.

Entrepreneur

Carrie also dabbles in the fashion and sports business by blending the two to launch a fitness and lifestyle brand called CALIA by Carrie Underwood. The company started in 2015 in collaboration with Sporting Goods, which Dick owns.

Although she is no more in charge of the brand since 2021, it has become a favourite among sports lovers and is an excellent addition to Carrie Underwood's annual salary.

Writer

Underwood is also an author. In March 2020, she published her first book, Find Your Path, a bestselling lifestyle book in the New York Times.

Endorsement deals

Her celebrity status means several brands view her as a worthy ambassador. She is associated with high-profile brands, such as Olay, Bodyarmor, Almay, and Skechers. Carrie Underwood's NFL salary comes from her role as the face of NBC's Sunday Night Football theme song since 2013.

Carrie Underwood during an NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Carrie Underwood's SNF salary is reportedly around $1 million per episode or about $18 million annually.

Real estate investor

The singer and her husband, Mike Fisher, own several properties. One such is her first home, which she bought in 2005 in Franklin, Tennessee. She purchased the house for $384,000 and sold it in 2007, taking a $12,000 loss.

Others include a mansion in Ottawa, Canada, and another in Brentwood, Tennessee.

How much did Carrie Underwood pay for her house?

The exact price of her 7,000-square-foot home in Brentwood, Tennessee, is unknown. Nonetheless, she reportedly sold it for $1.41 million in 2020.

Carrie Underwood's house is an over 300-acre custom-built mansion in Franklin, Tennessee.

What kind of car does Carrie Underwood drive?

One of the oldest among Carrie Underwood's cars is the Ford Mustang convertible, which she was given in 2005 after she emerged as the winner of American Idol. Other cars in her garage include:

2022 Land Rover Defender

2022 Mercedes C63 AMG

2022 Cadillac Escalade

2018 Toyota Land Cruiser

2008 Audi R8 V10

2022 Mercedes V250d

2022 Volkswagen Amarok

Who is the richest American Idol?

Carrie is the wealthiest artist to have come out of the music show. She has sold over 85 million records worldwide.

After her American Idol triumph, Carrie took over the country's music charts. Her debut album, Some Hearts, was commercially successful and launched her into the spotlight. She set new records while winning several awards, including a trio of Grammy Awards.

Carrie Underwood on NBC's Today Show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Photo: Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage

She also earns from her music by doing global tours. Her electrifying stage presence attracts large audiences. She allegedly made $50 million from her Cry Pretty Tour 360 tour, and the same goes for her Storyteller Tour, where she amassed around $58.1 million.

Frequently asked questions

Carrie Underwood's celebrity status means she is always a hot topic in the media, and several fans constantly inquire about various aspects of her life. Below are some of the most common questions about the wealthy singer:

How much does Carrie Underwood make per NFL song? She reportedly makes $1 million per episode of Saturday Night Football.

How much money does Carrie Underwood make per concert? As of 2014, she demanded $500,000 per show.

How much does Carrie Underwood charge for a private event? She reportedly charges between $999,999 and $1,499,000.

What country is Carrie Underwood from? She is an American.

Is Kelly Clarkson richer than Carrie Underwood? No, she is not since her net worth is only $35 million.

Carrie Underwood's net worth is a product of her hard work and consistency within and outside the music industry. She has grown from the rookie who seized American Idol by surprise to the stunning woman responsible for being a wife and mother of two kids.

