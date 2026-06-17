South African-Motswana actress Connie Ferguson celebrated her 56th birthday with new hair

The mother of two won the Best Actress Award by the Directors Guild Of South Africa in April 2026

Connie is a businesswoman who owns and operates the health and beauty brand, Connie Brands

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Connie Ferguson Debuts New Hair Days After Celebrating Her 56th Birthday: “Reset and Recalibrate” Photos: @ConnieFerguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson debuts new hair

South African media mogul, actress, and beauty entrepreneur Connie Ferguson recently took to Instagram to unveil a new hairstyle, accompanied by a powerful caption:

"Reset and recalibrate."

The post quickly drew attention across social media, not just for the striking aesthetic change, but for the broader lifestyle philosophy the 56-year-old industry icon represents.

Fans reactions to Connie's new hair

Celebrities like Ayanda Matsimbe, Nonku Williams and Khanyi Mbau Metanoia commented on Connie's post. This is what her 4.8 million Instagram followers had to say about the lady boss's new hair.

tshiditlou40 complimented the aesthetic change by writing,

"Short hair or not. Natural beauty is what makes you remarkably attractive, and that's what you are. I'm proud to have such an icon in our beautiful country. ❤️🔥"

sediimatsunyane motivated her mother by commenting,

"LET’S GOOOOO!!!!! 🔥"

ayandathabethe_ left two heart emojis,

"😍😍"

nonku_williams commented with not one but five fire emojis,

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

marangdream is a fan of short hair and wrote,

"Love this look on you!❤️😍"

miracle_vateza commented on the post,

"Oh God. She cut her long beautiful hair 😢. Looks beautiful though 😍"

chanitafoster thought the new look is stunning and commented,

"Stunnnning!"

South African influencer sanelebaloyi wrote,

"Most gorgeous mommy 😍❤️🔥"

kcspetersen wrote a stunning comment,

"A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” Coco Chanel @connie_ferguson Always keeping it tidy, always keeping it classy 👌🏽🌻"

shingaiklk thinks Connie is ageing like fine by writing,

"Definition of aging backwards 🤍✨"

"Reset and recalibrate": Connie Ferguson debuts new hair. Photos: @connieferguson

Source: Instagram

The business of beauty and self-care

Connie Ferguson’s influence extends far beyond television screens; she is a recognised authority in the South African beauty and personal care sector.

In 2013, she partnered with marketing executive Groovin Nchabeleng to launch Koni Multinational Brands. The company's flagship Connie Brands line was developed specifically for African consumers, focusing on body lotions, facial products, and nutritional supplements formulated to combat the harsh local climate.

As a former brand ambassador for Garnier, the first South African celebrity to ever hold that title, Ferguson deeply understands the mechanics of beauty messaging.

When she speaks of recalibrating, it seamlessly resonates with her brand’s core message: self-care is a daily necessity, not an occasional luxury. A new hairstyle serves as a physical manifestation of this internal care.

Connie Ferguson's before-and-after photos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported how Connie Ferguson sparked a debate online when her youthful appearance stunned South Africans.

The multi-award-winning actress created a buzz online when her old and latest photos were posted on X (Twitter) in May 2026. Ferguson was compared to her former Generations co-stars and received mixed reactions.

Source: Briefly News