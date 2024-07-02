Connie Ferguson Expands Beauty Empire With New Products, SA Reacts: “This Woman Is an Inspiration”
- Connie Ferguson recently expanded her beauty empire with the launch of new products
- The veteran actress hosted a launch party where guests got a sneak peek at her new hair care and skin care range
- Mzansi cheered Connie on and congratulated her on the launch, eager to try out her new products
It's clear that Connie Ferguson has not given up on her beauty brand, and recently gave it a facelift with the launch of some new products.
Connie Ferguson launches beauty products
Veteran actress, Connie Ferguson, is chasing the bag after adding some new products to her beauty brand.
First launched in the mid-2010s as Connie Body Care, the brand featured various skin care products, from lotions to shower gels, and she has now given new life to the brand, and a new look.
Connie Brands features a wide array of self-care products for men and women to promote confidence. In addition to its skincare range, the brand offers hair care products, nutritional supplements, and expert care skin treatments.
Connie shared a video from the launch and was excited to finally reveal the news to her followers:
"My new collection is finally here! Designed to stop the scroll and steal your heart. Get ready to unleash your inner glow!"
Mzansi reacts to Connie Ferguson's beauty range
Despite recent criticism from trolls, netizens showed love to Connie and congratulated her on the launch:
kiki.nembhard said:
"A huge congratulations, Sis."
patty_ntsoelengoe wrote:
"My hair needs this brand."
South African media personality, Thando Thabethe, gushed over Connie:
"You’re so gorgeous!"
tephorsekaba was stunned:
"The queen is ageing in reverse."
danielle_swagger_music joked:
"You have officially launched hot girl summer."
zubeidabibi1 was inspired:
"This woman is an inspiration and one of the most beautiful ladies I have ever seen and had the honour to meet."
