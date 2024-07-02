Connie Ferguson recently expanded her beauty empire with the launch of new products

The veteran actress hosted a launch party where guests got a sneak peek at her new hair care and skin care range

Mzansi cheered Connie on and congratulated her on the launch, eager to try out her new products

Connie Ferguson added new products to her growing beauty empire. Images: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

It's clear that Connie Ferguson has not given up on her beauty brand, and recently gave it a facelift with the launch of some new products.

Connie Ferguson launches beauty products

Veteran actress, Connie Ferguson, is chasing the bag after adding some new products to her beauty brand.

First launched in the mid-2010s as Connie Body Care, the brand featured various skin care products, from lotions to shower gels, and she has now given new life to the brand, and a new look.

Connie Brands features a wide array of self-care products for men and women to promote confidence. In addition to its skincare range, the brand offers hair care products, nutritional supplements, and expert care skin treatments.

Connie shared a video from the launch and was excited to finally reveal the news to her followers:

"My new collection is finally here! Designed to stop the scroll and steal your heart. Get ready to unleash your inner glow!"

Mzansi reacts to Connie Ferguson's beauty range

Despite recent criticism from trolls, netizens showed love to Connie and congratulated her on the launch:

kiki.nembhard said:

"A huge congratulations, Sis."

patty_ntsoelengoe wrote:

"My hair needs this brand."

South African media personality, Thando Thabethe, gushed over Connie:

"You’re so gorgeous!"

tephorsekaba was stunned:

"The queen is ageing in reverse."

danielle_swagger_music joked:

"You have officially launched hot girl summer."

zubeidabibi1 was inspired:

"This woman is an inspiration and one of the most beautiful ladies I have ever seen and had the honour to meet."

Mrs Mops to launch beauty range

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of the launch of Mpumi Mophatlane's cosmetic range.

The reality TV star said she was involved in the making of each product and was excited to finally launch them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News