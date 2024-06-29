Connie Ferguson's beauty company, Connie Brands, recently announced their new products that have been developed over nine years

South African actress Connie Ferguson will officially be going back to the self-care products market

Connie Ferguson made an appearance and the launch of the new beauty products for Connie Brands

TV darling Connie Ferguson has expanded her beauty brand. Connie Btands, founded by the actress, is offering products dedicated to self care.

Connie Ferguson brought back her skin-care products since her 2019 legal clash with Nivea. Image: @connie_ferguson

Connie Ferguson entered the skincare market before with body lotions. The actress is giving it another shot with Connie Brands after getting into a tiff with Nivea in 2019..

Connie Ferguson reenters skincare market

Connie Ferguson's Connie Brands recently released their line of self-care products. The brand will offer face and hair care products as well as supplements. In a video, Connie Ferguson introduced the reworked brand. Watch the clip below:

Connie Brands relaunch explained

According to Braamvibes, Zama Tsekiso, the brand manager of Koni Multinational Brands, emphasised that the brand's main goal has been creating accessible quality products. Connie's return to the skincare product game comes after she lost her 2019 legal battle with Nivea, which alleged they sold imitated products. Read peeps comments about the relaunch below:

boitumelo_shashane commented:

"I see what you doing here, as I wait for the puzzles to be puzzled."

letoyamakhenep gushed:

"Gorgeous mommy."

zandisilenhlapo applauded:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

lifa_nqintiza said:

"A proud son to a mother that doesn't even know me."

lmeh26 wrote:

"Connie MaFerguson you are gorgeous getting more beautiful with age."

