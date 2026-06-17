Fresh off completing the signing of promising left-back Neo Rapoo from Siwelele FC, Orlando Pirates have reportedly wrapped up another major transfer by securing the services of Golden Arrows star Siyanda Ndlovu.

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Sources indicate that Ndlovu is poised to become the Buccaneers' latest addition as the club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Pirates and Golden Arrows are understood to have reached an agreement, while the 23-year-old attacker has accepted the terms offered by the Soweto outfit.

Pirates have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market, already landing Rapoo, Bohlale Ngwato and Gamphani Lungu from Siwelele FC. The club has also reinforced its ranks with the arrivals of former Richards Bay defender Sbangani Zulu and ex-Stellenbosch midfielder Mthetheleli Mthiyane.

Ndlovu's stock rose significantly after an impressive season with Arrows, where he established himself as one of the league's standout attacking talents. His performances reportedly attracted interest from several top clubs, including Mamelodi Sundowns, who were believed to have made a move for the winger.

Despite the competition, Pirates have emerged victorious in the pursuit of the highly rated forward, further bolstering an already talented attacking department. His arrival signals the club's determination to remain competitive on all fronts, particularly with CAF Champions League football on the horizon.

Why Ndlovu suits the Buccaneers

Former Orlando Pirates winger Lebohang Mokoena previously identified Ndlovu as a player perfectly suited to the club's attacking philosophy.

"Pirates have always valued exciting wingers, and Siyanda fits that profile perfectly," Mokoena said on the Soccer Beat podcast. "His pace and ability to drive forward make him an ideal match for the way Orlando Pirates play."

Under the guidance of Manqoba Mngqithi, Ndlovu enjoyed a breakthrough season that saw him collect several individual accolades. He became the first Golden Arrows player to win the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award for September/October and also claimed the Goal of the Month prize for a stunning solo strike against Stellenbosch FC. His outstanding year was further recognised when he was named KZN Sports Personality of the Year.

His underlying numbers were equally impressive. Data from Opta Jabu revealed that Ndlovu created 59 scoring opportunities during the 2025/26 season, placing him among the division's most productive playmakers. Only Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis recorded similar or better creative figures, while Ndlovu surpassed experienced Pirates winger Deon Hotto in that category.

The versatile attacker featured in 31 matches across all competitions, contributing four goals and eight assists despite dealing with interruptions during parts of the season.

Ndlovu's rise has been remarkable. After earning promotion from Golden Arrows' DStv Diski Challenge side in August 2023, he quickly developed into one of the club's most influential players. Prior to joining Arrows' senior setup, he represented amateur sides Happy Crown FC and Newcastle All Stars.

Known for his creativity, direct running and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, Ndlovu has developed into one of South African football's most exciting attacking prospects, and Pirates will hope he can replicate that form in black and white.

Source: Briefly News