Izingane Zes'thembu reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku gave an alarming reaction to The Polygamist

Reacting to Jonasi Gomora's behaviour, Mpumelelo Mseleku was surprised at the number of people who were offended

SA has clapped back at Mpumelelo Mseleku, who is also a polygamist himself, but he is unmoved

Mpumelelo Mseleku was shocked at the backlash ‘The Polygamist’ character Jonasi Gomora received. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Mpumelelo 'Sbindi' Mseleku, offered his opinion on the ongoing debate about The Polygamist, especially Jonasi Gomora's character and storyline.

For the Izingane Zes'thembu reality TV star, he was surprised at the number of people who were offended by Jonasi's sexual behaviour, downplaying his infidelity.

In a viral screenshot, Mpumelelo wrote, "Hawu kanti, uJonasi ulale na 4 kuphela," which loosely translates to, "Wow, so Jonasi only slept with four people."

Despite the backlash, Mpumelelo was unmoved as he posted a hilarious meme about "becoming Jonasi."

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Mpumelelo Mseleku reacted to ‘The Polygamist’ and shared a meme about becoming Jonasi. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Below is what Mpumelelo said:

Mzansi reacts to Sbindi's views

SA has clapped back at Mpumelelo Mseleku, offering mixed reactions:

@NatashaLight4 said:

"I know someone who has done worse."

@Joykingship asked:

"So people are happy that a man died after having a body count of five."

@SelepePhilani shared:

"Posted this on my status, now I am being disciplined. Mathobela ruined my day."

@Muxe_tm shared:

"Jonasi has nothing on the men of Mzansi. Others run through five women in two days, but it took him 20-something years, slow that guy, a late bloomer."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty stated:

"But four of those women are in close proximity to each other. He didn’t do no strings attached, he wanted strings, and the strings gave birth."

MaCele defends Jonasi Gomora

It seems like Sbindi is not the only Mseleku who sides with Jonasi Gomora. Sbindi's mother MaCele, shared why Jonasi did what he did, blaming his wfe Joyce Gomora.

"That show is educational to women and to men. There is something that Jonasi always did that I want ladies, especially those who are older, to take note of. He does not like arguments and drama; they like peace. What Jonasi did, which we all saw, was that if you raised your voice at him, he would just get up and leave. This means make sure your homes are warm, and everything is going okay. Even if you argue, make sure that you do so in an acceptable manner.

MaCele said Jonasi's love for cheating ultimately led to his death, saying that it was a teachable moment for other young people.

"Guys, please just look at this from Jonasi's point of view. All he wanted was peace. If you look at it, he would have lived for a long time; just look at what killed him. The one thing he loved the most was what killed him, so be careful," she remarked.

Davido shocked by Jonasi Gomora

In a previous report from Briefly News, Davido has reacted to The Polygamist, sharing a hilarious reaction to Jonasi Gomora's dramatic storyline.

His reaction came amid the show's growing popularity as viewers across the world continue to binge and intensely debate the dramatic twists of the hit supernovela.

Source: Briefly News