A couple's emotional TikTok video showing them burning their divorce papers and embracing has gone viral, with the pair crediting God for saving their marriage

Content creator @cariidp, known for sharing family moments and singing videos, captured the powerful moment of reconciliation with her husband at their home

The video sparked intense reactions from South Africans, with some celebrating their reunion while others shared their own different experiences with divorce

A woman posted a video crediting God for saving her marriage as she and her husband burned their divorce papers. Images: @cariidp

Content creator @cariidp had Mzansi in their feelings when she shared a video of her and her husband burning their divorce papers together.

The sweet moment showed the couple throwing the documents into their fireplace before sharing a heartfelt embrace.

Divorce trends in SA

Recent family law data shows that financial strain often plays a role in marriages ending, with over 20% of divorcing couples being either unemployed or not economically active.

The crude divorce rate stands at 33 divorces per 100,000 South Africans.

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@marcwithasee prayed:

"I claim this for myself and my wife. May Yahweh manifest himself and renew our hearts and deliver us from this pending divorce in Jesus' name 🥺"

@gateriver.com shared:

"My ex-wife burnt all my personal belongings."

@saxe32 noticed:

"Seems he is more interested in the drink than in kissing 😂"

@Reanne_Naicker opened up:

"I hoped for this... but our divorce went through and he is with his affair partner, only God knows 💔"

@Jeri defended:

"Not coming up for him but as a man, we express emotions differently to women and as men, we vary from one to the other."

@Tyron_Nick_Cummins encouraged:

"You can make it work. We did this in 2018 and we haven't looked back. God blessed us with three beautiful children and life has just been so good. Just be intentional about being better spouses."

