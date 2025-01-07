“For God Nothing Is Impossible”: Couple Burn Their Divorce Papers, SA Mixed
- A couple's emotional TikTok video showing them burning their divorce papers and embracing has gone viral, with the pair crediting God for saving their marriage
- Content creator @cariidp, known for sharing family moments and singing videos, captured the powerful moment of reconciliation with her husband at their home
- The video sparked intense reactions from South Africans, with some celebrating their reunion while others shared their own different experiences with divorce
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Content creator @cariidp had Mzansi in their feelings when she shared a video of her and her husband burning their divorce papers together.
The sweet moment showed the couple throwing the documents into their fireplace before sharing a heartfelt embrace.
Watch the video below.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Divorce trends in SA
Recent family law data shows that financial strain often plays a role in marriages ending, with over 20% of divorcing couples being either unemployed or not economically active.
The crude divorce rate stands at 33 divorces per 100,000 South Africans.
Mzansi shares their thoughts
@marcwithasee prayed:
"I claim this for myself and my wife. May Yahweh manifest himself and renew our hearts and deliver us from this pending divorce in Jesus' name 🥺"
@gateriver.com shared:
"My ex-wife burnt all my personal belongings."
@saxe32 noticed:
"Seems he is more interested in the drink than in kissing 😂"
@Reanne_Naicker opened up:
"I hoped for this... but our divorce went through and he is with his affair partner, only God knows 💔"
@Jeri defended:
"Not coming up for him but as a man, we express emotions differently to women and as men, we vary from one to the other."
@Tyron_Nick_Cummins encouraged:
"You can make it work. We did this in 2018 and we haven't looked back. God blessed us with three beautiful children and life has just been so good. Just be intentional about being better spouses."
Other relationship stories making waves
- EFF leader Julius Malema shut down divorce rumours by celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Mantwa at Victoria Falls, sharing sweet dancing videos.
- Rachel Kolisi inspired many with her solo Botswana trip, opening up about finding light while navigating her divorce from Springboks captain Siya.
- Cultural experts weighed in on King Misuzulu's possible February wedding amid divorce discussions, noting the rarity of royal divorces in Zulu culture.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za