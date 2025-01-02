Economic Freedom Fighters Commander in Chief Julius Malema celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary on 27 December

This comes after rumours that Julius and his wife Mantwa Matlala were heading for a divorce

As a possible way to end the rumours, the politician posted a sweet picture of him and Mantwa at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and a video of them happily dancing

Julius Malema ended rumours of divorce by posting his wife for his 10th wedding anniversary. Images: @julius.malema.sello

When you're in the public eye, your personal life inevitably becomes a topic of public discussion, regardless of your status or achievements.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander in Chief Julius Malema recently attempted to put an end to swirling divorce rumours by showcasing celebratory posts with his wife.

Julius Malema celebrates 10 years with wife

The controversial politician's removal of pictures of his spouse, Mantwa Matlala, from his Instagram account led to speculation that he was divorcing her.

Days after Christmas, the EFF leader tried putting the rumours of a rocky marriage to rest when he shared celebratory pictures and videos with Mantwa for their 10th wedding anniversary on 27 December.

Julius and his beloved wife wed in a private ceremony in 2014.

Signs of marital bliss

One picture showed Julius and Mantwa in Zimbabwe, taking in the beauty of Victoria Falls (called "Musi O Tunya," meaning "The Smoke which Thunders.")

The couple was all smiles, seemingly showing internet users that they had nothing to worry about when it came to their marriage.

Take a look at the online post below:

A now-deleted video posted on Julius' Instagram Stories saw the couple smartly dressed and jamming to a local track. The man of the moment wrote:

"This is what a decade of marriage looks like."

See the reposted X video below:

