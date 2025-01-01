Young Stunna was recently captured in a new picture posing with EFF president, Julius Malema

The pair have been spotted together on several occasions, and Mzansi is now beginning to see their resemblance

Netizens are convinced Stunna and Juju may be related in some way, and the jokes were flying

Fans believe Young Stunna and Julius Malema are related. Images: youngstunna_rsa, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Another picture of Young Stunna and Julius Malema is making the rounds online, and peeps are convinced they might be family.

Young Stunna poses with Julius Malema

Young Stunna closed off 2024 on a high note and shared a photo dump with some cool fashion moments.

In the dump was a photo of him with the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, at what appeared to be an event.

Though a heavy hitter in the political sphere, Juju can rock with the best of them and has built strong ties with several figures in the entertainment industry. He even DJs on occasion!

Previously, Juju shared the decks with some big names in the music industry, including Kabza De Small.

Stunna posted his snap with the EFF president, all smiles as he showed off his new gold grills:

"Akusekho nzima manje , nemali sey’thanda thina."

Mzansi weighs in on Young Stunna and Julius Malema's picture

Netizens thought they saw double and are convinced that the pair are related:

ChrisEcxel102 joked:

"No DNA test is needed here."

RamaphiriMpho sang:

"Twin, where have you been?"

DAT_BOY_CHUKS was confused:

"Are you saying that's not his son?"

zpzuma joked:

"Young and Old Stunna."

ntshidi_ncumisa asked:

"Why does he look like this? And they look like siblings."

Zamo_stunna asked:

"Why do they look alike?"

Young Stunna's performance sparks debate

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to one of Young Stunna's performance videos.

Fans debated over the singer's stage presence after seeing Chris Brown's performances and claimed that Stunna and other local acts offered fans the bare minimum compared to what Breezy did:

"After seeing Chris Brown's world-class performance, it's hard to pay for anything less. I have nothing against Young Stunna, but what is this?"

Source: Briefly News