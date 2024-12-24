Julius Malema Pens an Emotional Thank You Tweet for EFF Followers
- The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, sang the praises of his party members and supporters
- He said the party's ground forces and commissars kept the EFF going through a challenging year
- Supporters expressed their love and appreciation for their leader and wished him a Merry Christmas
JOHANNESBURG — The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, showed his more sensitive side when he gave EFF followers and party members their flowers for supporting the party through a rough year.
Malema salutes members
@Julius_S_Malema tweeted on his account and thanked South Africans and the ground forces of the Red Berets for supporting the party under the difficult circumstances it experienced. He then wished his followers a Merry Christmas.
"Let's enjoy reasonably with our families and friends and refuse the temptation to drink and drive. We won and are more determined to defend, rebuild and advance the struggle for economic freedom," he said.
2024 for the EFF
- The EFF had a turbulent year which included losing support during the 2024 general elections and getting fewer votes than the previous elections
- The party's co-founder and former deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, left the party and joined the MK Party
- The party also held its third National People's Assembly, which Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did not attend
Supporters celebrate with Malema
The party's supporters sang his praises and sent him well wishes.
Thusano-Group said:
"Merry Christmas to you and your family, Moshabi."
Msunu ka Johann Rupert said:
"Thank you, president. We will continue to defend this movement. The EFF is our home."
Mmadikgosi Matshego said:
"To economic freedom in our lifetime. We miss you, CIC."
Battalion 54 said:
"Thank you, my president. See you next year, and we'll continue protecting our organisation."
SewelaNkoana said:
"We defied the odds and will come back stronger."
Malema breaks down in tears
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema bared his heart when he broke down at the EFF's elective conference on 15 December. He thanked the party for entrusting him to be its father figure.
He also appreciated his family and his children for the support they gave him.
"I extend my appreciation to my family — my children and all my extended family and friends, who suffered the consequences of my activism," he said.
