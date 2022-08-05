Seasoned media personality Anele Mdoda has kept her love life away from social media, but she is happy

The radio and television presenter recently shared hints that she is in a healthy relationship in a now-viral tweet

Anele made the revelation while responding to a post by YouTuber Lasizwe, who had asked her fans to describe their love lives using hospital language

Anele Mdoda may have kept her relationships under wraps, but she admitted that she is happy. The Celebrity Game Night presenter shared the news while responding to a post by fellow celebrity Lasizwe.

Anele Mdoda has fans thinking she is in a relationship after her Twitter post. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe headed to the micro-blogging platform to ask his fans and followers to describe their relationships using hospital language.

Many shared hilarious answers suggesting that their relationships have reached a point of no return. Anele Mdoda joined in on the fun, saying hers is healthy and ready to be discharged. She wrote:

"We are giving you the all-clear. You are healthy and fit to go home ."

Mzansi immediately insinuated that the star was dropping hints that she is back on the dating scene.

@ChellyB263 commented:

"Just for interest sake, it's not the LA guys from the dating App coz those dudes were thirsty ."

@Nomakhephu22 wrote:

"We're still running tests but we'll keep you for observation until we have a diagnosis."

