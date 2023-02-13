YoungstaCPT is the latest artist to speak up about the horrific murder of AKA that shocked the nation

The rapper said AKA's killer would have been found within an hour if the shooting happened in Cape Town

People reacted to Youngsta's tweet with different opinions and some said he is speaking from a place of anger

YoungstaCPT said AKA's killers would have been found in an hour if the shooting took place in Cape Town. Image: @youngstacpt and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

YoungstaCPT like many South Africans is struggling to come to terms with Kiernan AKA'' Forbes' untimely passing. The rapper from Cape Town expressed his frustration that AKAs killers are still roaming free.

AKA was shot at point-blank range in the head outside a restaurant in Durban on Friday.

YoungstaCPT tweets about AKA's shooting in Durban

The 1000 Mistakes rapper tweeted that if the crime happened in Cape Town the murderer would have been caught on the night of the shooting. YoungstaCPT's post stirred up debate about the crime in Cape Town and Durban.

South Africans react to the Cape Town rapper's tweet about AKA's killers

Sensitive Durbanites encouraged YoungstaCPT to go to Durban and solve the crime. Some said he was acting tough on social media for clout.

@LikeAToyStoner said:

"This energy would've been top-tier when Nelli died."

@Mfez_eko asked:

"But did y'all find what really happened to Nelli Tembe in Cape Town?"

@Blacksh90139340 commented:

"Yet you fail to capture killers in Cape Town every day."

@XUFFLER posted:

"You can still travel to Durbs and show us what you made of."

@_Uhlabangane stated:

"Been asking myself if AKA didn't have any mob ties, or if it's just me who listens to Drake too much."

@Gentlebroer posted:

"You are just angry dawg. 2pac was shot in Las Vegas till today."

@PillarZa1 asked:

"What are implying bout Durban chief?"

@OfficialHeadboy tweeted:

"I sense an East and West war."

Earlier, Briefly News reported that social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes from AKA's fans, family and industry colleagues following his untimely death.

The Composure rapper's industry colleagues, including baby mama DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Sho Madjozi, Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Black Coffee and Nandi Madida, have all reacted to the star's passing.

