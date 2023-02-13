Kiernan Forbes' death came as a surprise to many South Africans, especially his industry colleagues

Celebrities have been posting heartwarming tributes to the star who was murdered in Durban alongside his friend Tibz

YoungstaCPT is another celeb who has broken his silence since the incident on Friday, February 10, 2023

Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes from AKA's fans, family and industry colleagues following his untimely death.

Rapper YoungstaCPT reacted to AKA's death. Image: @youngstacpt and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Composure rapper's industry colleagues, including baby mama DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Sho Madjozi, Somizi Mhlongo, DJ Black Coffee and Nandi Madida, have all reacted to the star's passing.

YoungstaCPT reacts to AKA's death

For some celebs, the death hit so hard that it took a while to react. YoungstaCPT, known as the Fela In Versace hitmaker's close friend, broke his silence in a Twitter post.

The rapper didn't say much - he posted a picture of a saluting emoji with tears flowing.

Fans react to YoungstaCPT's tribute to AKA

Social media users understand that their favs are going through the most following Bhova's death. Many took to YoungstaCPT's timeline to show him some love. Others called on him to work on a song.

@Shamahboy1 said:

"I ain’t gonna forget the performance he did last year at Cotton Fest featuring you @YoungstaCpt."

@oscar_vusumuzi added:

"You have something special. AKA left you a baton, don't disappoint him. STAND UP for the Coloured Community, you are doing a great job."

Source: Briefly News