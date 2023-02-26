K.O has made it clear that he did not have a hand in the brutal murder of fellow rapper AKA

The SETE hitmaker's name was dropped by controversial media personality Nota Baloyi in one of his rants

Taking to his social media pages, the rapper called on people to stop using sensitive issues to chase clout

K.O has addressed the rumours that he had a part in fellow rapper AKA's assassination in Durban last week.

The rapper's name was thrown into the mix by controversial media personality Nota Baloyi.

K.O rubbishes rumours that he is behind AKA's death

K.O is definitely the man of the moment with his hit single SETE dominating the airwaves. He trended for all the wrong reasons when Nota Baloyi alleged that he knew about AKA's murder.

Taking to his Twitter page, the rapper warned peeps to stop using his name in sensitive issues while trying to chase clout. He wrote:

"Stop playing with innocent people’s names and lives for clout unless you have proven facts and motive! My lawyers rightfully summoned one of you already. We’re all hurting and mourning, but don’t spice up your ‘grief’ and public spats with my name for the sake of trending!"

K.O claims he is getting death threats from people wanting to avenge AKA's death

According to Sunday World, Mr Cashtime is now fearing for his life after receiving death threats from some of AKA's fans. He said the people are saying they want to avenge Supa Mega's death.

