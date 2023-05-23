Zamani Mbatha Attends the Premiere of ‘Isitha: The Enemy’, Ladies Drool Over His Outfit: “He’s So Handsome”
- Actor Zamani Mbatha attended the screening of his upcoming show, Isitha: The Enemy
- The actor who is Nomzamo Mbatha's brother, set the internet ablaze with his latest snaps at the premiere
- While some ladies are drooling over the actor, others have brought up his bad-boy side following the drama with ex-girlfriend Sni Mhlongo
Actor Zamani Mbatha attended the premiere of his new e.tv show, Isitha: The Enemy in Johannesburg.
Deemed one of Mzansi's hunks, Zamani Mbatha never misses when it comes to his red-carpet looks.
Fans drool over bad boy Zamani Mbatha's latest snaps
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared snaps of Zamani Mbatha at the screening.
"SPOTTED: Zamani Mbatha. The actor is at the premiere screening of his new show #IsithaTheEnemy, held in Johannesburg."
Peeps flooded his comments section with praises directed at the actor.
@nes_kamogelo said:
"Nice one young blood."
@sibsvin reacted:
"He ate! Simple and elegant."
@_KaNyambose said:
"The Man crush looking clean."
@nolwee said:
"Muhle ngatsi u faithful."
@DebbieBloodmoon said:
"People who come off their siblings/families' name usually do too much and everything in their power not be liked."
@Mama_Bridgie said:
"The cheating dude?"
@LungaSliq said:
"That jacket looks fly."
@Malb_Mkh said:
"Looking clean!!! I’m happy they are taking red carpets serious."
@Black_Bunnyyyy said:
"His pants are too tight, he obviously didn't go for fittings angithi he was busy cheating.Are those shoes even his size."
Mandla N's new show, Isitha: The Enemy a spinoff from e.tv's The Black Door
City Press reports that Isitha: The Enemy is a mixture of drama, comedy, and conspiracies centred on family rivalries.
South African woman's hilarious skit portraying a Zulu version of Vin Diesel has netizens laughing out loud
It is a spinoff from Mandla N's e.tv raunchy show, The Black Door.
He told the publication:
"Our vision has always been to tell the story of the Sokhulu family as a multi-chapter series that explores different aspects of their lives and relationships."
Snikiwe Mhlongo speaks on her cheating drama with Zamani Mbatha in her vlog
In a previous report by Briefly News, Snikiwe Mhlongo returned to social media to address her cheating scandal with Zamani Mbatha.
The influencer exposed Zamani on social media by sharing snaps of him with another woman.
