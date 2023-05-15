Snikiwe "Sni" Mhlongo has finally opened up about her ex-boyfriend Zamani Mbatha's cheating scandal

The YouTuber shared a vlog explaining how much The Black Door star hurt her after throwing away their six years of dating

South Africans praised Sni for getting candid about her controversial heartbreak, and they also shared similar stories

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Snikiwe "Sni" Mhlongo has finally released a vlog after being inactive for two months due to Zamani Mbatha's cheating scandal.

Snikiwe received Mzansi's praise after getting candid about Zamani Mbatha's cheating saga. Image: @zamani_mbatha and @snimhlongo

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Sni titled the video "Coming back to myself" and was candid about her feelings after getting cheated on.

Sni Mhlongo claims Zamani Mbatha's cheating scandal hurt her

Sni went viral after catching Zamani in bed with another woman. She posted the proof on social media, and it trended for days.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Addressing how Mzansi treated her after exposing Zamani, Sni expressed gratitude that everyone could see that she was heartbroken instead of being spiteful of her ex-boyfriend.

Mhlongo, who dated Mbatha for six years, also stated that it was difficult to live with the pain, but she pulled through because of the enormous love she received after Mbatha cheated.

Sni Mhlongo addresses rumours that she accepted Zamani Mbatha's "apology"

TimesLIVE reported that Sni and Zamani were photographed outside the YouTuber's house shortly after the cheating saga trended.

The video led Mzansi to speculate that Zamani was begging Sni for forgiveness. Many claimed Sni's posture in the pics indicated she probably forgave him.

However, still addressing the issue on her YouTube channel, Sni stated that everyone's concern should not be if she reconnected with Zamani but instead on her safety. She believes her address might have been exposed in the viral clip.

Check out the full video below:

Mzansi lauds Sni Mhlo for opening up about Zamani Mbatha's cheating saga

@ursulamasinga274 said:

"I’m so proud of you Sni."

@keepupwithsandilekhardashian shared:

"We missed you! We love you, sis. Whatever you went through, I went through it last year in November. It was hard, but I’m completely fine and back to my old self."

@aGirl_inCapeTown posted:

"I’m currently going through the grief that comes with heartbreak, sometimes I’m okay sometimes not. I get easily triggered. Thank you for holding space for people who are going through the same pain and validating their emotions and experiences."

@onenkosisimilemkize3191 replied:

"What an honest and vulnerable vlog! Thank you for trusting us with your feelings. We love you."

@dinanamogapi7720 commented:

"You did the best you could! We're happy to have you back babe!"

@kwandyradebe8161 also said:

"Your explanation brought tears to my eyes. I can see how hard it is for you, and I wish I could give you a big fat hug."

@babymandy added:

"We love you, mama, and thank you for trusting us with your feelings."

Snikiwe Mhlongo vows never to go back to Zamani Mbatha after catching him in bed with another woman

In related news, Briefly News reported that Snikiwe Mhlongo clarified that she was not taking Zamani Mbatha back after catching him cheating.

According to TimesLIVE, the YouTuber and media personality reacted to a fan suggesting she was taking Zamani back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News