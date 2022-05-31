Senzo Meyiwa's mom has shared that she was robbed by a group of men posing as police at a grocery store a few days back

Senzo Meyiwa's mom has shared that she was robbed by thugs posing as police officers. The slain Orlando Pirates goalie's mom was at a shopping mall when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Senzo Meyiwa's mom Ntombifuthi Meyiwa was robbed by thugs posing as police officers.

Source: Twitter

Ntombifuthi Meyiwa told her sad story to YouTuber Phumlani Dube in a recent interview. She fell prey to con artists after a woman started a conversation with her last week.

The woman, who is seemingly part pf the syndicate, then picked up a purse on the floor in the supermarket. The former Bafana Bafana star's mom said that's when the group posing as cops approached them.

They then asked for both she and the other woman's belongings to search for their items. They even took her bank pin with the promised of coming back to her but they never returned.

When she went to the bank, they said her hard-earned cash had been withdrawn. According to The South African, she added:

"I cried until dawn and I regretted it because I always warned children about criminals but they caught me."

Social media users took to Phumlani's comment section on YouTube to share their thoughts to her post:

Colleen Stuart said:

"Such a terrible incident. I hope that the police check the camera footage from Spar, Wimpy, and the relevant banks ATM's and make the arrests. The criminals made a mistake by targeting a prominent person because their modus operandi has been exposed. I'm sure that there are many who have fallen victim to their operation as they are so brazen in operating out in the open. SAPS, please do your work and arrest these ruthless criminals."

Ncebakazi Ntoni wrote:

"I hope they will be found and justice will be served. I think you can also report the incident at your bank's fraud management unit. FNB fraud unit once reimbursed me after I reported my stolen funds, maybe they might reimburse you too because they do have insurances to cover for certain cases. All the best mum, it hurts to see you crying like this because of these low life junkies."

Source: Briefly News