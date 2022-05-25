Kelly Khumalo has clapped back at social media users who want her to be arrested for the murder of late Orlando Pirates star, Senzo Meyiwa

Peeps urged authorities to arrest the singer so she could testify in court about what really happened on the night the goalie was fatally shot

The Empini hitmaker shared that people will hear her voice when the time is righ and not "when they feel they should"

Kelly Khumalo has finally spoken up after Mzansi called for her arrest when Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial was postponed to later this May.

Kelly Khumalo shared that she's prepared to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. @kellykhumaloza, @SenzoMey1/Twitter

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, the singer opened up about the case of her baby daddy's fatal shooting. The late Orlando Pirates goalie was fatally shot at his baby mama's house in 2014.

Since then, Mzansi social media users have been urging authorities to arrest Kelly and the people who were at her family home on the fateful night. They want them to tell the whole world what really happened.

TshisaLIVE reports that the Empini singer shared that she's prepared to make an appearance in court should she be asked to. The publication reports that Kelly Khumalo told 702 that she's not bothered by all the "noise" on social media.

"When I’m needed, and when the time is right, the world will hear my voice."

The star added that complaining social media users will not hear her voice "when they feel they should".

Chicco Twala throws Kelly Khumalo and son Longwe Twala under the bus

In related news, Briefly News reported that Chicco Twala opened up about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. The legendary music producer spoke up about the case following his arrest for allegedly pointing a "toy gun" on two City Power technicians who were working outside his home studios on Sunday night, 1 May.

In an interview, the veteran musician shared that singer Kelly Khumalo and his son, Longwe Twala, know who fatally shot the former Orlando Pirates goalie. The Bafana Bafana star was shot dead at the Empini singer's family home.

The South African reports that Chicco told Newzroom Afrika that the eight people who were present when Senzo was slayed know what happened on the fateful night.

