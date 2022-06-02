A young man and his group of dancers were walked out of a mall after they suddenly performed on the premises

While the dancer was being led out by security officials, the young man made it all fun as he kept dancing

Many people who commented on his video wondered if it is a crime to dance in public places like he did

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young man who is known for his various dance videos on TikTok got many talking after he shared one showing him being walked out by security men.

In an earlier video, the young man did a flash mob dance in a mall as he surprised guards with his performance.

The video of the dancer making moves in front of security officials drew reactions. Photo source: TikTok/@graffiti_kid17

Source: UGC

He never stopped dancing

A guard who wanted to keep orderliness was close to the scene to see how he could contain the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A latest clip shared by the dancer captured the moment security officials led him and his crew members out of the premises.

What got most people's attention was that he kept dancing while being ushered out.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

sherlly263 said:

"The Boss man was really trying so hard not to smile. He was enjoying it. love you my people."

inaxaashi said:

"The vibe: I wasn't kicked out, I was invited to leave... and I accepted."

durastal said:

"The boss looks like he’s trying so hard not to smile."

Bonkerz said:

"How they mad that you dancing? What happen to land of the free?"

Shellie D said:

"Malls should happy to have ppl there… No one shops at Malls anymore."

Eric Walton said:

"I'm confused, because you wasn't buying anything or cause you were disturbing people from making a selection of what they buying, who's bothered."

Man dances close to police officers

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young man in America took his dance creativity to another level. Known for always dancing to Rocking A Cardigan in Atlanta by lil Shordie Scott, the young man reenacted his popular moves.

In a viral video, he took his show to the presence of some police officers and danced without having any kind of fear.

When the man started dancing, a lady behind him was 'awkward' at first that he was performing in front of policemen.

Source: Briefly News