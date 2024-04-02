Mzansi showed some love to former Gagasi FM presenter Penny Ntuli following her departure from the station

This after it was alleged that the station was in talks to lawyer up and potentially sue Penny for breach of contract

Despite the drama, the radio host announced that she was presented with an opportunity by Jozi FM and grabbed it with both hands

Penny Ntuli was showered with love from Mzansi after bagging a gig with Jozi FM. Images: pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

Penny Ntuli has been receiving an outpouring of love from her supporters amid her drama with Gagasi FM. Netizens tuned into her first show with Jozi FM and wished her well on her new journey.

Mzansi shows love to Penny Ntuli

Penny Ntuli's name has been all over social media since she left Gagasi FM. Briefly News reported that after becoming a trending topic over her departure from Gagasi, Penny bagged a new gig with Jozi FM.

Mzansi and Twitter (X) user TheRealMotase sang Penny's praises on her first day on air with a video of her in action at her new home:

Mzansi broadcaster, Motshidisi Mohono was happy:

"She got a midweek slot? Amazing news! I hope they take good care of her."

Sihle_16 said:

"My dad always told me that when someone is trying to bring you down, they are setting you up for a great comeback."

wexa11 wrote:

"And this is just day one. Imagine once she gets used to her audience!"

primy_thompson posted:

"Wow, she’s good, and I wish her nothing but excellence."

smith_tshepi responded:

"They hated her good English at Gagasi!"

Gagasi FM to reportedly serve Penny Ntuli

It's alleged that Penny Ntuli may have more problems than the R2.8K she was getting from Gagasi FM.

The radio station reportedly broke its silence on the matter, saying it was considering taking legal action against Penny over breach of contract.

According to TimesLIVE, Gagasi FM revealed that Penny was still with the station according to her contract, further stating that putting them on blast and disclosing her salary was in breach of contract and warranted legal action.

DJ Sbu announces Radio 2000 gig

In more radio updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Sbu joining Radio 2000 after years of not being on radio.

He thanked his supporters as well as the people who inspired him, and those that made the opportunity possible.

Source: Briefly News