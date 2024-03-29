DJ Sbu has announced that he's officially back on radio after sharing photos of himself putting pen to paper

The former Metro FM presenter revealed that he would be hosting a breakfast show on Radio 2000 and thanked those who made the deal possible

Mzansi congratulated Sbudah on his new gig and wished him the best on his new platform

DJ Sbu revealed that he would return to radio as a presenter on Radio 2000. Images: djsbulive

DJ Sbu is set to return to the airwaves after penning a deal. The MoFaya founder revealed that he bagged a radio gig with Radio 2000 and thanked his supporters and the people in the background for making it possible.

DJ Sbu announces radio gig

Hoi hoi, Mzansi, uSbudah lo!

DJ Sbu announced that after years of growing his businesses and The Hustler's Corner podcast, he is returning to radio.

Having been booted from Metro FM in 2015, the charismatic businessman and TS Records co-owner sought to rebuild his empire, starting with MoFaya.

Now that his endeavours have flourished, also having made a massive comeback in the music scene, Sbu seems in a good place to return to what he was known and most loved for - radio.

Taking to his Instagram page, Sbudah revealed that he answered the call to join Radio 2000 as a breakfast show presenter. He thanked his ancestors, supporters, and his radio role model, DJ Glen:

"Thank you to all who've held me down over the years. I am back on mainstream morning radio. I missed you guys.

"These are going to be very big shoes to fill. But with the grace of God and your blessing, I know the team will hold it down and make you proud. You are the reason I do what I do. May God continue to bless you and your family."

Sbu's new show, still unnamed, will run from Monday to Friday from 6 AM to 9 AM.

Mzansi shows love to DJ Sbu

Netizens flooded Sbudah's comments with congratulatory messages on his new gig:

Mzansi DJ, Zakes Bantwini cheered Sbu on:

"Mntanedlozi, son of the ancestors!"

South African disc jockey, Oscar Mbo congratulated Sbu:

"Wow, man. Welcome back, Buda!"

Mzansi activist, Yaya Mavundla showed love:

"Congratulations, so happy for you! I can’t wait! Loads of love for you!"

South African DJ, Shimza wrote:

"Congratulations, Grootmaan!"

Mzansi singer/ actress Simz Ngema congratulated Sbudah:

"Congratulations, brother!"

thenapstacomedy praised:

"To God be the glory."

