Global site navigation

DJ Sbu Marks His Anniversary of Being Sacked From Metro FM As MoFaya Turns 10
Celebrities

DJ Sbu Marks His Anniversary of Being Sacked From Metro FM As MoFaya Turns 10

by  Mbali Tebele
  • DJ Sbu recently marked his anniversary of being sacked from Metro FM
  • The star also celebrated the 10th birthday of his energy drink MoFaya, which he founded in 2014
  • Many social media users celebrated with the star and wrote him heartfelt messages

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

DJ Sbu also marked his anniversary of being sacked from Metro FM
DJ Sbu celebrated MoFaya's 10th birthday. Image: Lucky Nxumalo/ Oupa Bopape
Source: Getty Images

DJ Sbu has been the talk of town as he celebrated his own energy drink's birthday recently on his Instagram page. This came after the star was robbed on video of his drinks.

DJ Sbu marks his anniversary of being sacked from Metro FM

Former radio host DJ Sbu has come far over the past ten years. The star was sacked from Metro FM after he advertised his energy drink on stage during the Metro FM awards.

Recently, the star celebrated the 10th birthday of his energy drink, Mofaya. He also reminisced when he got fired at the national radio station by posting a picture on the front page of a newspaper that shared he was sacked.

Read also

Londie London seemingly throws shade at her hospitalised ex-boyfriend Mabonga on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The DJ shared the picture online and wrote:

"HAPPY 10TH BIRTHDAY @mofaya_official #bornforpurpose."

See the post below:

SA celebrates with DJ Sbu

Shortly after he shared the post online, many social media users flooded his comment section with congratulatory and heartfelt messages. See some of the comments below:

cashflowngcobo wrote:

"Keep pushing brother."

mokoenalive said:

"Legend!!!"

vinolia.mabele commented:

"When God shows off."

rabsvhafuwisa shared:

"Sometimes The Blessing is not always what God gives to you, but what he takes away from you."

djswitchsa responded:

"The vision was clear."

winwithsashin replied:

"Adversity causes some to break and others to become record breakers. My brother, you are a RECORD BREAKER!"

nellavannilla said:

"Love this! You defied the odds and that's beautiful."

Read also

AFCON: Former football player Samuel Eto'o's emotional celebration with Cameroon team goes viral

ciza.sa wrote:

"Great things have great stories."

Sjava teases DJ Sbu about Mzekezeke

In a previous story, Briefly News wrote that musician Sjava teased the former radio host DJ Sbu, saying he speaks just like Mzekezeke. Sjava's latest observation had the internet rolling on the floor with laughter as he pointed out something many have overlooked.

DJ Sbu was showing off his dreadlocks in a short Twitter video clip. He encouraged people with the hairstyle to be proud of their crowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel