DJ Sbu recently marked his anniversary of being sacked from Metro FM

The star also celebrated the 10th birthday of his energy drink MoFaya, which he founded in 2014

Many social media users celebrated with the star and wrote him heartfelt messages

DJ Sbu celebrated MoFaya's 10th birthday. Image: Lucky Nxumalo/ Oupa Bopape

DJ Sbu has been the talk of town as he celebrated his own energy drink's birthday recently on his Instagram page. This came after the star was robbed on video of his drinks.

DJ Sbu marks his anniversary of being sacked from Metro FM

Former radio host DJ Sbu has come far over the past ten years. The star was sacked from Metro FM after he advertised his energy drink on stage during the Metro FM awards.

Recently, the star celebrated the 10th birthday of his energy drink, Mofaya. He also reminisced when he got fired at the national radio station by posting a picture on the front page of a newspaper that shared he was sacked.

The DJ shared the picture online and wrote:

"HAPPY 10TH BIRTHDAY @mofaya_official #bornforpurpose."

See the post below:

SA celebrates with DJ Sbu

Shortly after he shared the post online, many social media users flooded his comment section with congratulatory and heartfelt messages. See some of the comments below:

cashflowngcobo wrote:

"Keep pushing brother."

mokoenalive said:

"Legend!!!"

vinolia.mabele commented:

"When God shows off."

rabsvhafuwisa shared:

"Sometimes The Blessing is not always what God gives to you, but what he takes away from you."

djswitchsa responded:

"The vision was clear."

winwithsashin replied:

"Adversity causes some to break and others to become record breakers. My brother, you are a RECORD BREAKER!"

nellavannilla said:

"Love this! You defied the odds and that's beautiful."

ciza.sa wrote:

"Great things have great stories."

