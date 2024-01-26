Hip hop rapper Emtee opened up about being harassed by a JMPD officer

The star took to his Twitter account to share his experience of being harassed by a person of the law

The Roll-Up hitmaker also hinted that this incident was his first worst experience

Emtee shared on social media that the JMPD harassed him. Image: Oupa Bopape

The award-winning rapper, who denied being a washed-up artist, opened up about the first experience he had with the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

Emtee gets harassed by a JMPD officer

Emtee, whose real name is Mthembeni Ndevu, made headlines once again after he reflected on the success of his song Roll-Up which was released seven years ago.

The star recently trended on Twitter after he opened up about being harassed by a person of the law in Johannesburg. Ndevu also mentioned that this was his worst experience ever.

Emtee wrote:

"Just had the worst experience. Being harassed by a @JoburgMPD peasant. Threatening to arrest me for nothing, threatening to arrest us, take all our phones. In MY city where I grew up at. That’s how y’all operate? I’m a law abiding citizen. Why? Cos I’m big hustle?"

Fans respond to his tweet

After he shared the tweet on social media, some of his fans responded to his story:

@hype_twice said:

"I thought u grew up in matatiele moss ??"

@Ayanda_tso tweeted:

"You definitely refused the officer to search the car cause you had a joint innit?"

@Extra_za015 asked:

"Did you take any videos?"

@TebzaNg1520 mentioned:

"Beat them."

@RevoBoyz_Kzn joked:

"Maybe their kids didn't do the chores at home and they found them jamming to your music instead."

@toonzmusic69 commented:

"We had enough. You only good in making music bro . Stick to that please Sikhathele wuwe thinking you're president of hip hop . Chill bro Nobody cares who you are really nobody."

Why Emtee does not like being called a rapper

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee has distanced himself from the 'rapper' label and has asked people to refer to him as a hip-hop artist.

The musician called out the people who ask him to rap when they see him in public spaces. His fans agreed with the artist, who further stated that he is a talented songwriter and a hitmaker.

