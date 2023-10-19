Rapper Emtee has denied rumours of being a washed-up rapper and said he is not close to being one

He asked for people to reassess the term because he is always doing shows weekly, proving that he still gets bookings

The Manando hitmaker also had to fight off rumours that he abuses substances

Emtee hits back at fell-off rumours

South African hip hop might not be creating the buzz it used to before, but that does not mean Emtee has fallen off. These sentiments are echoed by his many fans who still attend his shows and stream his music.

Taking to Twitter, Emtee said:

"Nig*as say a nig*a fell off. How Sway!? From Thursday to Sunday, I’m doing a show without fail. Maybe we should reassess the term."

Him getting booked week-in, week-out, proved that he still enjoys some relevance in the industry.

Netizens react to Emtee's tweet

He might be one of the most hated rappers, but that does not mean that Emtee does not have die-hard fans. Here's what some said:

@itsdoesit replied:

"People are hatin' be."

@November22B said:

"Stop addressing the hate, yes the momentum may not be the same, such is life, nothing remains constant. Just finish up the album and drop it, you are trying to convince people who already hate you, it's a waste of time boss."

@officialshlelo asked:

"Who said that? cause everyone loves you."

@Matera66 said:

"Stop addressing the hate. You are beloved."

Emtee's album is almost done, claims politics halting his release

Addressing his haters, Emtee also mentioned that his album DIY3 is almost done.

"Album is 85% done."

Fans always pressured Emtee to release the album. Addressing some of the eager fans, he provided an update on his long-awaited album DIY3.

The project is slated to be released by the end of 2023. But politics has caused a massive delay.

Emtee left his fans confused when he said that because many know him for being an independent artist

"The album is done. It’s just politics. Ion know why people like making my life a living h*ll. I just can’t just be at peace for even an hour."

Emtee slams substance abuse claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee fought off rumours that he abuses substances.

A troll told Emtee to lay off on the substances, but he asked him to mention them or get sued. He also shared that he was willing to do a dru*g test.

