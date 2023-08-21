A super tiny baby that was born too early, at just 32 weeks, is winning hearts in South Africa

The particular video on TikTok, shared by the grateful mom, shows how tiny the infant is after coming into the world way before her due date

Speaking to Briefly News, a mother who went through a similar experience shared her journey of giving birth prematurely

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Mother shares a video of her miracle baby born at 32 weeks. Images: @doseofdestiny/TikTok.

Source: UGC

A proud mom from South Africa is showing off her micro baby, who was born at just 32 weeks.

Proud mom shows off micro baby in TikTok video

A mother known as @doseofdestiny on TikTok shared a post holding her tiny little girl. The video has clocked over 2.5 million views and thousands of comments. Many people were amazed at how small she looked and compared her to looking like a doll.

The grateful mum expressed how difficult her pregnancy was for her, but she was grateful her baby, despite coming out early, is on the road to recovery in the neonatal ICU.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Speaking to Briefly News, Santha Jayakram went through a similar experience of giving birth at 31 weeks:

" When our son was born, we faced uncertainty and fear daily and never lost hope. It's a testament to the strength of our tiny fighter and the incredible support from the medical team."

"It was a tough journey, and we understand that this baby in the video is a living miracle."

Watch the video below:

South Africans were in awe of the precious miracle seen in the video

People from across the country were amazed by the woman's strength and resilience. While some could not believe the size of the toddler, others praised the infant for being such a fighter.

Peeps have been sending messages of support to the mom and the baby, with many saying they are praying for her continued recovery:

@sugargoesinspaghetti was surprised:

"Omg, I thought it was a stuffed toy until I saw the little binky moving."

@MarQuita was amazed:

"Omg… that’s a real baby."

@user5237889401654 was curious:

"32 weeks is a micro preemie? I always thought of micro as way earlier than born at 32 weeks."

@Bre Benitez sent her well wishes:

"She’s so tiny, praying for you and baby being healthy and safe; you’ve got this, momma! I can tell by your smile you’ll give her the world."

@screativecrochet commented:

"My sister was about that size in 1987. Our mom said she had to wear cabbage patch doll clothes for a while. She'll be 37 in a few weeks."

Mother makes TikTok video of pretty baby, Mzansi catches baby fever from parenting moment

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared a video of her and her child, and their good looks made netizens do a double take.

The TikTok creator's daughter got lots of attention when people could not get over her adorable face.

Online users could not stop gushing over how good-looking mother and daughter were in one clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News