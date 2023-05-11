DJ Sbu spoke out about feeling ridiculed by wealthy peers for his YouTube podcast, which he claims has led to him being seen as a laughing stock

Despite facing rumours of financial difficulties in the past, Sbu has remained determined to pursue his passion for entrepreneurship and share his knowledge through his podcast

While some Twitter users accused Sbu of trying to drum up business for Mofaya, the majority of fans supported him and praised him for his resilience in the face of criticism

DJ Sbu opens up about being ridiculed for his YouTube channel. Images: @djsbulive

South African DJ and entrepreneur, DJ Sbu, recently spoke out about feeling like a laughing stock among his wealthy peers for his YouTube podcast. The radio personality has also been rumoured to be broke and in debt for some time.

DJ Sbu opens up about feeling like a laughing stock among wealthy peers

In a video posted to his channel, he expressed his frustration at being ridiculed for "wasting time shooting content at his big age" and claimed that his friends were "laughing at him" because of it.

Sharing a snippet of the YouTube video on Twitter, @ThisIsColbert said:

"My rich friends are laughing at me for being a YouTuber" Rumoured to be broke & in debt, DJ Sbu cries foul for being a laughing stock for "wasting time shooting content at his big age"https://youtu.be/ltpcfpaukAM Thuli DJ Maphorisa Thuli Sete #MetroFMAwards Sim Dope Oscar Mbo"

Fans rally behind Sbu amid accusations of his video being a marketing ploy for Mofaya

While a lot of fans sympathised with Sbu, a handful of tweeps thought the musician was trying to drum up business for his energy drink company, Mofaya.

@EishElon said:

"This is creepy. It’s like he wants sympathy purchases. Yoh hayi lo bhuti."

@SiphenathiLudi2 tweeted:

"He just opened YouTube for marketing his MoFaya this one."

@maxola1 said:

"He's always complaining about something. Even when you want to buy Mofaya, I just think about the fact that he's somewhere complaining about something ngvele ngiyeke nje"

The resounding majority though supported Sbu and praised him for sticking to his guns.

@bseoposengwe12 said:

"Sbu is rich and humble. Hence his rants on YouTube are mistaken for poverty but yey, being an entrepreneur is not child's play."

@Dkkhalo said:

"Don't worry, Sbuda.They don't understand you, and you are not on the same frequency; it's all about frequencies. "

@syl_100 commented:

"I don’t even know those rich friends but I know Dj Sbu ‍♂️ I just know ke di kleva blacks ‍♂️"

@gugulethujauza said:

"Grootman don’t entertain everyone’s opinions, do what’s best for you nono."

@asazani3 said:

"I just don't get why people are always on DJ sbu's Case. It's infuriating. This guy is an inspiration. He is all about uplifting the youth. Just leave him alone hle."

