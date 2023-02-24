AKA was fatally shot in Durban on 10 February but his social media accounts have been active for the past two weeks

A tweep divided Mzansi when he asked the late rapper's management team and his family to stop using AKA's Twitter handle because he is no more

Some social media users agreed, adding that they need to stop after promoting Mass Country and others encouraged the Forbes and AKA's team to keep his legacy alive

Late rapper AKA's social media accounts remain active two weeks after his death. The slain hip-hop artist's family and management team are using his handles to promote his new album, Mass Country.

A social media user divided Mzansi when he said that AKA's family and his team need to stop using his verified handle because he is no more. AKA was assassinated on Florida Road in Durban on Friday, 10 February. Both his official Twitter and Instagram handles are still active.

Taking to Twitter, the unimpressed tweep with the handle @_shwabade_ wrote:

"Whoever is running @akaworldwide Twitter account needs to stop."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions over slain AKA's active social media handles

Other netizens took to @_shwabade_'s comment section and posted mixed views. Some said the family needs to stop using the accounts after the album drops. Others disagreed, saying they must continue using AKA's handles to keep his legacy alive.

@hurtMMBad commented:

"I was thinking the same thing. But they gotta promote the album."

@Zandii_Omnyama said:

"They're promoting his album."

@destinyzee wrote:

"Yeah, I agree, after the promotion of the album they need to stop."

@painfullythic_c commented:

"I think they gonna stop after the album drops."

@teejay_rsa said:

"Exactly @LifeOfNivo don’t stop!! Keep going, if they have a problem they must block AKA’s Account if they feel uncomfortable."

@madodana19 wrote:

"Stop for what? Mega Legacy must move on."

@motsepe_rems added:

"Why? We are in a world of influencers and promos, if the account is making money, let it feed his generation. It's like saying we must stop playing Brenda Fassie music."

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country drops

In related news, Brieflly News reported that AKA's posthumous album dropped on Friday, 24 February. The slain rapper's fans known as the Megacy are going wild over the project.

Supa Mega had finished working on the album when he was shot dead in Durban on 10 February. The assassinated hip-hop artist features rappers such as Blxckie, Emtee, and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai on the album.

The hashtag #MassCountry topped the trends list on Twitter. AKA's excited fans are sharing his lyrics and their favourite tracks on the project. Many said Mass County deserves the album of the year title.

