A lady took to Twitter to share her utter disbelief over the fact that a man had the audacity to send her R500

Twitter user @_DimphoM went as far as stating that the gift made her feel ill and shared this publicly

Mzansi people had mixed feelings; some agreed, while others were ashamed of the lady's ungrateful post

In a world where blessers are the new white picket fence, this woman was not happy when a man sent her only R500 as a gift.

This woman's statement sparked a heated discussion over men giving women money to win them over. Image: @_DimphoM and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

While love shouldn't be measured by money, many people have given up on love these days, and now it is all about money.

Woman expresses disgust over R500 gift

Twitter user @_DimphoM, also a YFM presenter, shared that she received a R500 transfer from a man as a gift, and sis was not loving it.

“A man sent me R500, and I want to vomit.”

Mzansi discusses the woman's post

The comment section got heated quickly. Many people were right there with the lady, some even telling her to return the money. Some reminded the babe of gratitude, but her sarcastic responses said it all.

Read some comments:

@alan_sithole gave advice:

“What an idiot. The first mistake failing to choose right, second mistake sending her money.”

@KingDave2024 had jokes:

“It's giving poverty. Is it too much for you?”

@tlangimich was not happy:

“The things we post as women sometimes truly give credence to the perpetual disrespect we get from males. Why would you tweet this, my sister?”

@SiphoSensimbi said:

