A man shared a few interesting pictures which depicted the life of a makoti who chose to marry a sober man

The pictures show an unconventional situation where the man is close to his wife in everything that she does

Some people loved the idea, while others couldn’t understand how this marriage lasted into their elder years

When you choose the traditional makoti life, you keep the home and your husband. A man shared some pictures depicting a makoti who married a man who does not drink.

These pictures had Mzansi people sharing mixed feelings about the husband watching his wife do the chores instead of drinking.



A lot of marriages around the world fail as a result of substance abuse; however, this post highlighted that many women in Mzansi enjoy the “free” time they get when their man is out drinking, lol.

Makoti with sober husband goes viral

Twitter user @MjKhwela shared a few pictures of an elderly couple, claiming this is what life looks like when you marry a sober man.

The pictures show a few different scenes depicting primitive domestic duties such as washing clothes and tending to the garden, and in all of them, the husband is standing close by and observing. The comparison here is that a sober man is always around, while a husband who drinks will be out, leaving the woman to do her duties alone and in peace.

Take a look:

Mzansi has mixed reactions to the sober husband

While it seemed nice to have your husband around, a few ladies stepped forward to make it known that a scarce hubby isn’t always a bad thing. There were a lot of conflicting opinions being passed around.

Read some of the mixed comments:

@Martino05563315 wanted to know:

“Who makes it through a marriage sober anyway?”

@KayiseZikhali loved the idea:

“A king surveying his kingdom and protecting his queen while she's busy with her chores Yes, him for me, please.”

@Ghost_ProtocolV was confused:

“But isn't this what women want, a man who doesn't go out and drink but sticks by their side and gives them all the attention?”

@SikweMJ pointed out:

“Why can't he help, at least?”

@Salimu645577 was suspect:

Young makoti shares video embracing rural culture

Briefly News reported that in a world where cultural traditions are sometimes overshadowed by modernity, a heartwarming TikTok video has emerged, showcasing a young woman proudly carrying out her makoti duties in a rural village setting.

The captivating video captures the essence of African traditions and values as the woman skillfully takes on various tasks, all while donning traditional attire and displaying profound respect for her elders.

The video begins with the young woman, Anelisiwe Nikithemba Tshangana, standing beside a big black pot on the floor, emanating warmth from the crackling firewood beneath it. With a wooden spoon in hand, she stirs the meat simmering within.

