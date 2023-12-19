A man stepped forward on social media to defend the poor workers who are working tirelessly through the holidays

The man reminded those who were making jokes that their festive fun would not be possible without these people

While many agreed with the man, there were a select few who are in full Dezemba mode that continued to crack jokes

The festive season is in full swing, and unfortunately, not everyone is blessed enough to spend time with their loved ones on holiday. A man stepped forward to defend the poor souls still slaving away over December.

This guy reminded people to be kind to those working while the rest of Mzansi is living their best festive season lives. Image: Getty Images and @Am_Blujay

Source: Getty Images

December's time is meant to be filled with family, friends, food and festivities; however, that is not the case for some.

Man defends December workers

Twitter user @Am_Blujay felt angry for those working in December and took to social media to remind others to be kind. All the fun shopping, eating and living you are doing is only possible because of them, so have some respect.

Read the post below:

“Stop shaming people for going to work this December because, without them, you can't withdraw your money, you can't fill up your cars, you can’t buy alcohol, or meat to braai, you won't have electricity, or water or network and you can’t even get attention when you get sick.”

Mzansi has mixed feelings about the post

Some people stepped forward, standing by the man, especially those still working. However, some people told the man to chill and continued to throw shade.

Read some of the mixed comments:

@Hautsommet3 was shook:

“I’m working in telecoms and don’t have a holiday, who is mocking us ”

@NhloniphoBhebhe found the silver lining:

“Some people prefer working throughout December and take long leave in January. Even prices are reasonable then for vacations and stuff.”

@Saliwa_Azariel agreed:

“Yes. Food, water, electricity, telecoms, health, etc. are essential services. People working in these fields don't have holidays like everybody else.”

@anelealf is in full Dezemba mode:

“It's just a joke, bro... Chill... You busy working, huh”

Woman considers firing domestic worker for refusing to work on New Year’s Day

Briefly News reported that in the age of social media transparency, a controversial Facebook post ignited a fierce online debate about labour rights and employer expectations.

The post, shared by a woman facing a dilemma with her domestic worker, has drawn intense scrutiny from the Mzansi community.

The woman's Facebook post narrates a situation where she informed her domestic worker that she would be required to work on New Year's Day as the family was going away.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News