A Xhosa woman shared a video on TikTok of herself showing off her new frontal wig

In the now-viral video, she speaks in Afrikaans, but her vocabulary is incorrect

Social media users found the video humorous and commented on the woman's broken Afrikaans

A woman wasn't shy about flexing her new frontal wig online. Image: @xaviismkhosi1

Source: TikTok

A Xhosa woman had social media users in stitches with her butchered Afrikaans vocabulary after showing off her new look with a new frontal wig.

Woman flexes new wig in Afrikaans

A video shared by TikTokker @xaviismkhosi1 shows her rocking a beautiful bob frontal lace wig as she goes on about how she is clean and glowing with her new and improved appearance.

In the clip, she is heard saying: "Ek is gee waas" (I washed), expressing that she is all cleaned up and looking good.

Watch the hilarious video below:

According to an article by CNBC, when you look your best, you feel more self-assured and ready to take on the world. A new hairstyle can give you a fresh start and make you feel more polished and put-together.

Mzansi amused by woman's video

Mzansi netizens reacted with laughter and humour to the woman's video and her broken Afrikaans. Others responded with sweet comments, complimenting her new look.

Tersia replied:

"Daazit jys gewas, jy blink glad, beautiful girl."

Coco said:

"Ek is gemooi gemaak en my gehare is gesleek pragtag."

Ryan1Wp commented:

"Beautiful. Love the glow♥️❤️."

Nthabilicious wrote:

j"Jys gemooi met gefrontal."

Ruya replied:

"GIRL YOU GOT IT."

user82815716032603 responded:

"Gewas binni my gewaterJ blik mooi."

Little girl gets full frontal wig install

In another story, Briefly News reported that an African mother caused a stir on social media when she put a full-frontal lace wig on her toddler daughter.

A TikTok video shared by @looks.by.dohby shows the child getting a lace wig installed as the hairdresser applies glue to her hairline and does the process of installing the hairpiece.

Although whether or not a parent chooses to put their child in a wig is completely up to them, many netizens called out the mother for being inappropriate.

Source: Briefly News