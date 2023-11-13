A kind father took his kids out to Spur as a treat and their joy warmed the hearts of Mzansi netizens

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, the kids can be heard happily singing their father's praises as they enjoy their delicious meal

The father's loving gesture touched netizens, and many commented on the video to show their support for the family

A father put smiles on his kids' faces with a lunch date at Spur. Image: @lifewithmy_manchonchos

Two kids' joy after being treated to a yummy lunch by their father warmed Mzansi netizens' hearts.

Kids thank dad for Spur date

A video shared on TikTok by @lifewithmy_manchonchos shows the kids singing their father's praises when he took them out to Spur as a treat.

The brother and sister can be heard happily singing "Hhayi Tyma (Hhayi dad)" as they stuff their faces with the delicious food.

Watch the adorable video below:

It is important to treat your kids from time to time for many reasons. One reason is that it shows them that you love and appreciate them.

According to Parents, when you treat your kids, you are telling them that they are important to you and that you want to make them happy. This can help to build a strong and loving relationship between you and your child.

Netizens show the family love online

Netizens responded to the video with heartwarming comments. Others also commended the father for his loving gesture to his kids.

awasphile wrote:

"Benikuphi bethuna."

SINO commented:

"I love this family with my whole heart, Grootman uyimele Country ngoba yi best father❤️"

Lona02 replied:

"Ohh I love them so much, may God protect you guys."

Zee said:

"I like the part where they say it together 'Hayi Taima!! Taima hayiii!!' "

ma glooo commented:

"Uboy ngiamthanda upholile man yoooooo ❤️❤️"

Cwayita Mampunye wrote:

"Yazi, your kids will grow up knowing their worth, especially the baby girl!!! She will never settle for less ✌ So glad I grew up to such."

