A woman tried a Durban restaurant that provides a lot of food at an affordable price, which amazed her audience

The food reviewer explored the KZN restaurant famous for its enormous portions without compromising on taste

Online users were amazed after seeing the amount of food the TikToker got without breaking the bank

A woman tried a Durban restaurant that is known for giving a lot of food at an affordable price. The lady explored the KZN restaurant with a twist.

A TikTok video shows a Durban outdoor restaurant that sells a lot of meat at a low cost. Image: @sne_mkhasibe

Source: TikTok

Online users were amazed after seeing the amount of food she got without breaking the bank. The foodie got thousands of likes for her efforts.

Durban restaurant impresses foodie

A lady @sne_mkhasibe tested whether a TikTok-viral restaurant was worth the hype. The woman wanted to see if the outdoor restaurant @mncehtpain in Durban Workshop met expectations.

Watch the video to see how long she had to wait in the line:

Woman's restaurant review goes viral

Many people appreciated that the woman tried the Durban braai restaurant before they went. Online users couldn't believe how much meat she got after paying R100.

peaelha said:

"R100 thats meat for the whole week."

Sifanele Ngcongo wrote:

"I really wanna try this food."

THAPS asked:

"R100 all this food including inyama?"

THABZA exclaimed:

"R100 konke lokudla cc (All this food for R100.)"

Khanyo Sindana was amazed:

'It can't be R100 for so much meat yinyama yani?"

SA loves cheap food plugs

Many people thank creators who share the best places to buy food. One man and his friends went to a buffet that cost R60.

Source: Briefly News