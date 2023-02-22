Top 10 best buffet restaurants in Sandton (updated for 2023)

Getting value for money with food portions means that you can maintain your dining experience and quality; upmarket restaurants can provide delicious meals while saving you money by offering a buffet option. Here, we give readers 10 of the best buffet restaurants in Sandton for you to enjoy.

Finding a nice restaurant in Sandton is about more than just the fancy décor and impressive plating. An ideal choice caters to all, from those looking for a more upmarket experience through course-style meals or a buffet option for those looking to open their opportunities.

We have researched some of the best buffet restaurants in Sandton, including buffet restaurants in Rosebank, so you do not have to.

What should I eat first at a buffet?

First, what is the best dish to start with when choosing this dining option? You should begin with the lightest options, such as soup or salads. These are generally less heavy on the stomach than other dishes, like meat and starches.

How can I eat more at a buffet?

Eating small portions will help you avoid getting full quickly, giving you more space for tasting other delicious food. You can also avoid fizzy drinks, making you feel fuller quicker.

How much should you tip on a buffet?

It is considered an excellent gesture to tip anywhere from 12 to up to 20 percent for a sit-down meal, but a buffet is different in that you serve yourself most of the time. Still, you can be brought drinks, which would justify a tip of at least 10 percent. However, it comes down to your budget as well.

Best buffet restaurants in Sandton

Here are the top Sandton restaurants that offer a buffet option, in no particular order:

10. Royal India Sandton

The Royal India food chain is regarded as one of the best related to Indian food, specifically focusing on North Indian cuisine. Spicy Tikka flavours and creamy butter chicken dishes adorn the menu, but there is a buffet option with various curry dishes and other options for you to enjoy.

9. Wok n Roll

Delectable Asian Fusion eatery Wok n Roll is highly popular with individuals from all over Johannesburg, and their menu makes it easy to see why. Besides their standard sushi, salmon tacos, tangy chicken and noodle dishes, they have a separate buffet menu which includes rice and noodles, dim sum, soaps and various sushi options.

8. Central One Restaurant

Central One Restaurant is credited with having the best breakfast in Sandton, with a self-proclaimed 'super breakfast spread' as a buffet option. Besides the delicious breakfast, they focus on global foods, with something for everyone, and boast the freshest ingredients.

7. Rockets

The highly-popular franchise is known for being a social hotspot with delicious cocktails and a relaxing setting perfect for dining, which turns more lively as the evening progresses. In terms of food, you can expect anything from juicy burgers and flavour-filled curries to everything in between. Their buffet option is not detailed, so it is best to contact them directly for more details.

6. Chief's Boma Restaurant

Located just North of Sandton within the Indaba Hotel, Spa and Conference Centre, the Chief's Boma offers an African dining experience fit for a king. With delicious Moroccan meals and tasty South African desserts, there is something for all tastebuds. You can choose from buffet lunch or dinner options and weekend buffets.

5. Vivace Restaurant & Show Kitchen

The Vivace Restaurant & Show Kitchen is located on the 13th floor of the Radisson Blu Hotel and provides stunning views, refreshing cocktails and delicious food. They approach their menu seasonally, with a Mediterranean influence and South African feel. They also offer a hearty breakfast buffet.

4. Taste of India

Another Indian eatery to make a list is Taste of India, which has an enormous variety of food, from an assortment of bread and starters to biryani dishes, rotis and everything in between. There are no details about their buffet menu online, so it would be best to contact them directly.

3. Aroma Restaurant

Aroma is the last Indian spot to be featured, with good reason. Everything is from samoosas and dhal to spicy chicken, lamb curries, and biryanis. Contact them directly for more information regarding their buffet options, as they have yet to detail the information online.

2. LalQila Sandton

Located in the heart of Morningside, LalQila is unique on this list as it is specifically listed as a buffet restaurant. They boast traditional Pakistani cuisine and various dishes designed for all tastebuds. The brunch option is exclusively for Sunday, and the lunch option is solely for Saturday. There is a daily dinner buffet.

1. Piccolo Mondo

Their website shows Piccolo Mondo offers 'flair, adventure, and culinary delight.' The high-end eatery is well-loved thanks to its mouth-watering food and gorgeous décor. They have a traditional approach to their menu, and you need to ask them directly for more details on their buffet menu.

The most well-loved buffet restaurants in Sandton provide a memorable culinary experience through mouth-watering food, striking décor and serving options that are suited for all appetites and budgets.

