Facebook users were amused after seeing some of the meals that Shoprite has for anyone looking to save a lot of money

A photo showed people that they can afford to eat at the supermarket if they are on a tight budget

The cheap meal amused online users and many shared their hilarious takes on the man's daily meal idea

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Shoprite left netizens in stitches after someone took a picture of the ready-made meals. The photo was a viral hit on Facebook as people made jokes about the meal.

A man showed people how they can have a meal every day for R150 if they shop at Shoprite. Image: Facebook/Sandie Mathamo/ Getty Images/ Bloomberg

Source: UGC

The post about Shoprite's food received over 47,000 blikes. Netizens flooded the comments section, amazed by the cheap food.

Shoprite meal goes Facebook viral

A picture on Facebook posted by Sandie Mathamo shows the supermarket selling pap and chicken feet. The picture got lots of attention because of its very low price point, and the man worked out he could have a meal every day for the whole month for R155.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The picture shows that the meal deal cost R5. See the post below:

Online users joke about meal

Many people had a lot to say about how much the ready-made meal cost. Read people's comments below:

Thando Mbuli said:

"So you gonna eat the same meal for 31 days."

Sthukzin Masango wrote:

"Very smart..As long it gives you energy to move."

Mike Malatji commented:

"Thanks to Shoprite for balancing the standard of living for our brothers and sisters out there who cannot afford McDonald's."

Sïm Ëlä Në loved the meal:

"When you work no stress for caring lunch box shoprite has our lunch."

Proe Muengedzo Pudi was convinced to try it:

"On my way to get one xem."

TikTok user fascinated by bad food experiences

Online users always have jokes when people are disappointed after eating out. One man went viral after he could not believe the size of his steak.

Squad spends R60 each on 5 plates for all you can eat deal, SA begs for location

Briefly News previously reported that one clip went viral as it showed that a group of pals were able to get lots of food for cheap. Many people were curious and wanted to get a good food plug.

The TikTok post of the friends received over 19 000 likes. The video fascinated online users as they were curious to know more.

A TikTokker @bongiiiiiiiiii posted a video showing that his friends paid R60 for each plate to get access to an all-you-can-eat buffet. The video of their plates overflowing with food went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News