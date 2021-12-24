Mzansi's Tito Mboweni is back in the kitchen and this time it seems his culinary skills aren’t too shabby

The former Finance Minister shared tweets showing the cooking process of his recent meal of beef stew

SA reacted to Mboweni’s critic-provoking posts questioning whether it beef or or in fact lamb that he was cooking

South Africa’s former Finance Minister and favourite part-time chef is at it once again.

South Africa's former Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni took to his Twitter account to post his latest cooked dish. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) took to Twitter to post his latest dish. This time it was a beef stew and to his surprise and ours, it came out pretty well.

In his first post he teases his followers by sharing photos of the meal underway as he patiently awaits during the cooking process.

“Something is about to happen. Dinner!! Patience!!,” he said.

Shortly, he posted an update of the final product which he captioned:

“To my surprise, it ended very well. Congratulations to me!! Beef stew.”

An impressed user, Tabana Mokoena (@MokoenaTabana) made a funny reaction on the Tweet, comment:

“Today I give you 8/10 shem, o zamile shem (you tried shame).”

While some Mzansi were proud of Mboweni’s dish others expressed that there was still room for improvement. Here are some of their reactions to the post:

@raul98359585 said:

“For once it's looks appetizing well done sir.”

@LeratoMellicia said:

“But these are lamb knuckles nje.”

@londid53 responded:

“Noticeable improvement, no sight of those ungodly, immoral, bush knife cut chunks of onions and garlic. This time you took time to sauté and caramelise your onions. We’re getting somewhere.”

@twofourr__ said:

“Acid reflux staring at you provoking it.”

@officialfilwe asked:

“Malome Tito, it's still pink. Weren't you supposed to shallow fry it first, and get it brown before making it a stew, to seal in the flavour?”

@poobie_pillay commented:

“I’m still going to offer uncle Tito cooking lessons”

@Bilingane_reacted:

“Medium rare stew.”

@McGutshwa replied:

“But he can’t tell the difference between beef and lamb.”

@hazel_mahazard reacted:

“It’s still pink bro, I told you that they fry it first.”

Tito Mboweni roasted for peculiar stuffed chicken

Briefly News previously reported on former finance minister Tito Mboweni shared his infamous roast chicken on Twitter prior to cooking it.

The unseasoned bird was stuffed with Tito's signature largely chopped pieces of green pepper and onion.

The chicken is placed comfortably on an oven tray with Rajah spice, salt and an unfamiliar concoction packed into a peanut butter jar on the counter beside it.

