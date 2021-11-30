Tito Mboweni has once again disappointed Mzansi with his attempt at cooking - this time it was a stuffed roast chicken

Packed with chunks of green pepper and onion, the chicken looked as though it had not been seasoned, although a box of Rajah spice and salt can be seen in the snap he shared

South Africans roasted the former minister in his replies section as many could not grasp the fact that the chicken looked so bare

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni shared his infamous roast chicken on Twitter prior to cooking it. The unseasoned bird was stuffed with Tito's signature largely chopped pieces of green pepper and onion.

The chicken is placed comfortably on an oven tray with Rajah spice, salt and an unfamiliar concoction packed into a peanut butter jar on the counter beside it. 'Chef Tito' is known for his peculiar dishes but seeing his roast chicken, has worried a lot of locals.

Taking to his replies section, Saffas shared bits of advice, starting from how to cook the chicken to requesting that the politician hire a personal chef.

South Africans are not at all impressed by former finance minister Tito Mboweni's roast chicken. Image: @tito_mboweni / Twitter and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Mboweni's post gained over 2 400 likes on Twitter and the comments section is as wild as his cooking:

Read some of the responses he received below:

@ntulize_bus asked:

"Do you really eat your food bro Tito, or is it just some experiment?"

@clivesibbs said:

"No wonder we keep discovering new variants in Mzansi!!!"

@kagisoMogale wrote:

"Please don’t decide to boil it at some point to accelerate the process. Ntate Mboweni, we are willing to club up for your cooking lessons. Actually, I’m willing to give my limited cooking lessons."

@SiyaNdlovu91 shared:

"SPCA must intervene."

@chonco_dr added:

"No baba no!!"

@Sbukamnisi07 added:

"If the green peppers had rights, you would be looking at 25 years to life behind bars."

Tito Mboweni's chicken stew journey paused thanks to loadshedding, Mzansi not convinced he couldn't cook

Previously, Briefly News reported that Mboweni really do be sharing some peculiar meals. The former finance minister was preparing a chicken stew for dinner when loadshedding hit, but Mzansi was not completely convinced that he was unable to cook.

Many Saffas were under the impression that 'Chef Tito' either has a gas stove hidden somewhere or that he owns a generator. The numbers on his stove staying red - with a power outage - also confused a few tweeps.

Moving on to the stew itself, the ingredients were very 'Tito-esque'. Lots of onions, peppers and some bland chicken.

