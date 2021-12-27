Tito Mboweni is back with his antics after he took to social media to share his Christmas dinner

The former Finance Minister prepared his much-loved pilchards and tagged Lucky Star in the tweet

South Africans couldn’t help but react and question the meal of choice, especially on Christmas Day, which is well known for good food in Mzansi

South Africa’s former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s culinary skills and banter did not take a day off this Christmas. Mboweni took to social media to share a photo of a snack he prepared for himself after Christmas lunch, which was apparently served too early.

Former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni shared his Christmas dinner on social media and Mzansi isn't too impressed. Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The meal in question comprises one of politician’s go to ingredients, Lucky Star pilchards. He also tagged the brand on the post.

The tweet, which had a lot of peeps talking and laughing, reads:

“Christmas luncheon was a bit early. So what about a snack to round off the year 2021! The now well known. @LuckyStarSA ( Merry Christmas).

Social media users were confused at the meal of choice especially on such a festive day where many South African’s go all out to prepare a whole layout of hearty and delicious meals.

Here are some users’ reactions to the post:

@ledile0326 said:

“Mara this is not the South African tradition.”

@LesNgobz reacted:

“The governor owns shares in Lucky Star, there's no ways one would promote a brand this hard, even on Christmas.”

@Ericdominic1 said:

“It's been 8 years now without eating Lucky Star. I stopped after a thorough research about how this tin fish causes cancer due to its preservatives that we are not told about.”

@CosiRomanis replied:

“Sounds like misinformation. Please provide a link on the research done. Canned pilchards are rich in nutrients, ideal for early childhood development. Used successfully in school feeding schemes.”

@Jabu_Macdonald reacted:

“This must be a promo.”

@KabeloMohlah02 asked:

“Why?? Titoi. Mtitana why”

@VuyiTheManager commented”

“This year I have been fully inspired by the minister’s dishes he cooked. I wish he continues again in 2022. Phambili Tata uMboweni ungabahoyi abagxeki bakho ekhitshini (don’t mind those who critisize your skills in the kitchen). Please invite me to your home to enjoy your meals, maybe I can learn few recipes.”

@RealCeeya reacted:

“Aw' fisherman madoda!”

@moneylovesmesan said:

“I think pilchards should make you their ambassador.”

@12longmohatla asked:

“No family or friends on Christmas governor?”

@Gamede_SC said:

“Even on Christmas governor?!”

@ash_rsa1 reacted:

“Even on Christmas mfo ka Mboweni”

@KoobayiLombe said:

“The whole of South Africa is having mayonnaise and you go for pilchards.”

@Les_Mogapi responded:

“He beats the pot jealous down.”

Beef or lamb? Tito Mboweni causes a stir in the kitchen

Briefly News previously reported on Tito Mboweni's beef stew, which to his surprise and ours, came out pretty well.

In his Twitter post he teases his followers by sharing photos of the meal underway as he patiently awaits during the cooking process.

SA users reacted to Mboweni’s critic-provoking posts questioning whether it was beef or or in fact lamb that he was cooking.

