Cape Town food guru @GomolemoSA has left foodies salivating after he shared a picture of a plate of "gourmet" tripe

Scores of Twitter users said the traditional South African dish is one of their all-time favourite things to eat

Some users said peeps should be grateful to have food on the table and also highlighted the poverty in South Africa which has led many poor people to go to bed hungry

South Africans praised a Cape Town food guru for posting a saucy plate of tripe online.

Source: Twitter

Twittersphere went wild with delicious debate after a Cape Town foodie and social media influencer posted a picture of a traditional tripe and trotters meal to his account.

Along with a photo of a sumptuous plate of cabbage, beans, tripe, and pap, @GomolemoSA_, aka Uncle Gee, wrote:

“Would you be able to eat this meal?”

The tripe dish is widely known as mogodu which are the cooked intestines of a cow or sheep, and it is traditionally enjoyed with pap or dumplings.

A few tweeps agreed that their would be no leftover or doggy bag after sitting down to a meal like that.

@KmethodPlanet said:

“Be able to? We in SA comrades. This is up there in the Top 5.”

@Prof_HUDGEMAE said:

“This is gourmet… Our realities have shaped our palates and skills... The worst cook will find it hard to ruin this. Only thing that could go wrong is insufficient washing beforehand. This is the tastiest ish, Period."

@GomolemoSA_ said:

@Chymamusique commented:

“Yes, I eat this when I’m really in my zone.”

@ElChubbinho said:

“No, leftovers.”

@StatsCCM said:

“No because… archar e kae?!”

@MartinDibetso said:

“That pap is to young if not small.”

@ConsiderationL3 highlighted the fact that many people will be going hungry this Christmas and the dish looked like a proper meal.

“If I had no choice yes I would. I ate the worst food in the army so if I have another option, I will choose it. It is a meal, there is so much hunger in our country and there is also meat on that plate. If you say you would never then you have not been hungry in your life.”

@M2shini wrote:

“What is to "be able”? When you got food on the plate and a hungry stomach, or we coming in Stomachs full?”

