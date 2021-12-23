A photo of an interesting dish of food circulating on Twitter has several users confused and left others with their mouths watering

The plate has an assortment of food, including chicken curry, intestines, chicken feet as well as brown pap

Several Mzansi peeps are questioning the unusual colour of the pap as they find it rather disgusting

Would you eat chicken curry intestines, chicken feet and brown pap? That is the question posed by Twitter user @GomolemoSA_ after posting a photo of a rather interesting plate of food on the timeline.

A Twitter user shared a dish of a peculiar combination of food on the timeline and Mzansi is intrigued. Image: @GomolemoSA_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The dish includes chicken intestines and feet, cabbage, a side of atchar and brown pap. Yes, brown pap, and it has users confused as to how exactly it came out this way.

For those who may not be familiar with the Mzansi dish, South Africa best describes pap as:

“A kind of porridge made from maize meal and can be cooked to be runny, soft or stiff. Any time of the day is a great time to enjoy pap - breakfast, lunch or supper. It is a staple in many homes, mainly thanks to its cost and versatility.”

Peeps had differing views on the dish, with the main concern being the colour of the pap. Here are some of their reactions to the post:

@OliphantSihle asked:

“Why brown pap mara?”

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

“That chicken wouldn't know it existed if I get close to that plate.”

@jumaima86 reacted:

“That pap is a no for me.”

@TheeMax7 said:

“Not that brown pap though.”

@Zash00G asked:

“Why would I eat chicken intestines because they are meant for faeces?”

@CureAbrams said:

“Definitely delicious!”

@malehlohonolo26 reacted:

"Aii the pap is a no for me.”

@Imonolly said:

“Is the brown pap thing? If yes, I'm vacuuming that food”

@CBroadus_tz commented:

“With a sprinkle of okra. Heck yeah!”

@ribz_rb asked:

“Is that sorghum or pap though?”

