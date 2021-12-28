Kelly Khumalo shared snaps of her family’s Christmas festivities this morning and acknowledged her hard work to make the day extra special for her children

The beautiful mama showcased the extravagant red, white and green set-up for the occasion and thanked her event planner for helping her pull everything off

Fans of the musician sang her praises in the comments section, applauding the blood, sweat and tears she put in to dazzle her offspring

Christmas has come and gone but our faves are still getting out their last bits of content from Saturday’s affairs. Kelly Khumalo is one of the stars who recently showcased her lavish holiday celebrations on Instagram.

Kelly Khumalo showcased the outcome of her keen attempts to give her son and daughter the best Christmas. Image: @kellykhumaloza/Instagram

In a couple of posts that were uploaded this morning, Kelly flaunted the details of her grand Christmas party decor. The images also showed her family having the best time at the special event, displaying its success.

Kelly thanked her event planner in some of the posts and the others narrated the fun they experienced on the day. One post, in particular, acknowledged the measures she also took to make sure everything was perfect for her babies, reading:

“Christmas is when moms kill themselves to create a fairytale for their kids and @nono_events came through for me.”

The singer’s fans were in awe of the outcome of her immaculate Christmas party and let it be known in the comments. Plenty of her followers also noted how she was a great mom. See some of the comments left for her below.

@gabimbele wrote:

“We are the tooth fairy, Santa and their valentine same time... Sending love to you and my babies”

@i_am_madamtee said:

“You’re the best mother”

@Hillschrisso commented:

“Kelly always reminds me that my life matters, such a great mother, such a great hero, such a wonderful person who believes and stands for what is right.”

@wandabaloyi noted:

“What a beautiful day”

