Maps Maponyane shocked many when he revealed that he is not the biggest fan of the jolly season but redeemed himself by sharing that he could be changing

The media personality shared that one precious little lady has softened him up to the idea of celebrating Christmas

His followers couldn’t help but rave about the adorable snaps Maps shared of his niece enjoying her first holly holiday in his comments

Maps Maponyane may soon become a changed man thanks to a certain Baby Nova’s influence. The public persona confessed his Scrooge mentality towards the most wonderful time of the year but admitted he could be changing.

Maps Maponyane expressed that his baby niece is slowly flipping his attitude towards Christmas. Image: Adrian de Kock/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

A day after the world engaged in Christmas festivities, Maps clued fans in on how he spent the holiday. He shared several sweet images of himself and his family creating memories for his cute little niece.

In the caption, Maps spoke out on his unconventional views on the merry festivities, which took some fans aback. However, he confessed that things could look a lot different in a year because of the new girl in his life. He wrote:

“As a self-proclaimed Grinch, spending our newest family member's first Christmas, and experiencing the amount of joy she spread with her as the centre of her attention, might be the start of what may convert me”

Although the handsome personality is usually the subject of admiring comments on his Instagram, all attention was on baby Nova this time around. See some of the comments Maps’ famous friends and followers left on the post.

Bonang noted:

“Her likkle feet!”

@imsophia_c wrote:

“Kids have that kind of effect on us. Welcome to the overside Uncle Maps. May every Christmas be as wholesome and beautiful as this one.”

@meghanhector commented:

“Welcome convert! Soooo ready for Christmas joy to be yours this year and every year. Best days are ahead!”

@banoyolo.manona added:

“So adorable”

