Maps Maponyane Spoils the Number 1 Woman in His Life, Takes Her on Lit Road Trip

Maps Maponyane spoiled the number 1 woman in his life this past weekend by taking her on a road trip

While driving to their destination, the TV presenter took selfies of himself and his mother, Sylyia Maponyane

Social media users took to his comment section to tell Maps that his mom still looks young and beautiful

Maps Maponyane decided to spoil the favourite woman in his life this past weekend. The media personality took his young-looking mom, Sylvia Maponyane, on a road trip.

Maps Maponyane took his mom Sylvia Maponyane on a road trip. Image: @mmaponyane

Source: Instagram

While driving to their destination, Maps took a couple of selfies with his mom. The star shared the stunning pics on social media. The law-abiding citizens had fastened their belts during the special drive.

The proud momma's boy posted the pics on Instagram on Sunday, 3 October. The TV presenter captioned the snaps:

"Road Trip With Mama."

Maps' fans took to his comment section on the photo-sharing app to react to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

missyrobertsxo said:

"Fave twins."

katleho_katli02 commented:

"Be safe hubby and mommy in law."

sibongile8501 wrote:

"Your mom, she looks young.... Beautiful genes."

taahira_k said:

"Pic one, your mom is a forever mood."

zoetia_mvelase commented:

"She's beautiful please send my greetings to her."

precious_maelane said:

"Creating beautiful memories."

alividzaglenda added:

"Such a beautiful woman. Love you both a lot."

Source: Briefly.co.za