An entertaining video of a man dancing at what looks like a taxi rank is doing the rounds on social media

In the short clip the old man is seen going off at a taxi driver before he sings and dances for the camera

The funny post has over 6000 views on Twitter and some peeps commented that they recognised the man from other videos

An online user @Napenyane_ left peeps in stiches after he posted a video of an old man pulling some unusual dance moves right after calling a taxi driver to order in a hostile tone.

A video of an old man pulling some peculiar dance moves is doing the rounds on social media. Image: @Napenyane_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The 28-second long clip has over 6000 views on Twitter. The post was captioned:

“When you are a thug but music is your calling.”

Judging by the comments it seems many Saffas recognise the man in the clip from other videos and a local film. They responded with their jokes and satire on the tweet:

@Kabzaleften replied:

“Didn't this guy play a role in Moruti wa Tsotsi as an actor.”

@trustgodbro13 asked:

“Is this not that person who was singing "kwaze kwamnandi eSouth Africa" at hospital?”

@LoloGamede wrote:

“Lo bhuti ngiyamazi (I know this man).”

@ClarenceCDavis commented:

“Kumnandi eSouth Africa.”

@LindoGames_ said:

“You can never escape your true calling.”

Source: Briefly News