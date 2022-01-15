A local man has Mzansi laughing after pulling off some seriously crazy dance move

In the video, the energetic dancer can be seen balancing on his tip toes and he's not even fazed

Peeps were feeling the eccentric performer and headed to the comments section to share their sweet reactions

A local man has peeps laughing after breaking it down at a petrol station. It seems the dancing king was taking part in the #UmlandoChallenge and has South Africans convinced that Tsonga men just do it better!

A local man has peeps laughing after breaking it down at a petrol station. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, popular social media user @kulanicool shared the hysterical clip.

"Tsonga men would nail #UmlandoChallenge effortlessly," he captioned the video.

In the video, the man can be seen doing some seriously tricky leg work that requires that tippy-toe finesse only certain gents can pull off. He doesn't trip, he doesn't fumble, this guy clearly has some skill and Mzansi took notice.

Check out some of the social media comments below:

tshepo_maphepha:

'HAHA this is why you don't see us participating because we are the originators "

@mphoentlentle:

"I'VE BEEN SAYING THIS, FIRE"

@nicknthala said:

"Tsonga men have long been on #UmlandoChallenge HAHA."

Man drops it down low: Hilarious new dance challenge leaves peeps in stitches

In more funny news, Briefly News previously reported that it seems as though 2022 is the year of dance challenges and peeps are entertained. An online user @_oelam took to social media to propose a new challenge and it has left peeps in confusion and laughter.

In the video posted on Twitter, a man can be seen dropping down low in between doing daily tasks around the house.

The entertaining clip has seen peeps reacting with laughs. While some seem like they’re all for it, others are not convinced SA men should partake in the challenge.

Here are some of their comments on the tweet:

@DurbanAunty reacted:

“Let men have fun please.”

@Leig_h99 said:

“At least twerk? Give us something to work with.”

@Buff_NareKekana asked:

“What disturbing challenge is this?”

@nxtamii asked:

“Why's he on the roof?”

@Thubz_ commented:

“I hope our crushes don't jump on this challenge. Nqaba ngathi thixo.”

@_Bongani_Eddie wrote:

He’s sweeping rocks. Andizokwazi my f.”

@Samora_Mangesi commented:

“I’m so ready to do it nami.”

@tanyajunghans said:

“I am yell laughing. Thank you for sharing. Omg. I need more of these honestly!”

@GaabueLebone said:

“Please can more men do this yoh please guys, this week is yours with the challenges.”

Source: Briefly News