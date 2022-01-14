Three work colleagues decided to get into the weekend mood with a little viral dance challenge video in the office

@2lah3 shared the clip on social media, letting people know that she and her work honeys are ready for the groove lol

People loved these ladies’ energies and took to the comment section to hype up their pretty lit dance moves

It’s the weekend baby! These ladies are ready for some downtime and they made it clear with a sassy little viral dance clip.

Social media user @2lah3 shared a clip of her and two work babes doing a viral dance challenge at work. Image: Twitter / @2lah3

Viral dance videos are bringing people together and have been a good way to change the mood through pretty tough times.

@2lah3 shared the clip of her and two other work colleagues getting their groove on in the office. The ladies can dance, and it looked like they had the best time filming this.

“Funny at work.”

The people of Mzansi are living for these Friday feels

It is almost groove time and this clip surely set some off. It is Friday and people are ready to let loose and have a good time.

People were impressed by the ladies moves and took to the comment section to ask for a few tips… they even got some prospect bae offers.

Take a look at some of the comments

@_Neheng_ said:

“You should give me some lessons”

@Oley_Mnqai said:

“y’all are enjoying yourselves.”

@TK_Hlatshwayo said:

@PVigilancebluz said:

@Mandisi_II said:

