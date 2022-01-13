Twitter users cannot get enough a viral video clip of a sangoma busting moves in a crowded nightclub

In the 30-second clip the sangoma who is decked out in traditional healers attire bust serious moves in front of a crowd

South Africans have been left confused by the healer's actions and questioned whether he has gotten permission from the ancestors

A video of a lithe sangoma breaking it down has gone viral on Twitter and Mzansi have been left intrigued. Image: @NguboMvelase/ Twitter

Twitter users could not help laughing out loud at a viral TikTok video of a Sangoma dancing frantically.

In the video, the sangoma is seen dancing in a club dressed in his full traditional healer attire accompanied by funky sunglasses.

His dance moves become more rhythmic as the video progresses and eventually a crowd encircle him and enthusiastically cheer him on.

@NguboMvelase shared the 30-second video to Twitter and Mzansi has reacted humorously to it with the caption:

“Wadlal'umakhosi.”

Twitter users could not believe their eyes when they saw the sangoma do his alleged spiritual dance.

@StillFrAsh reacted to the video:

“We live in interesting times.”

@DipuoGee added:

“Metlha efetogile, isase indelendlela.”

@nana1_khanyi said:

“Yebo yebo Makhosi vumani bo on the dance floor.”

@LungileMaps added:

"Is someone shouting “Makhoooosi”

