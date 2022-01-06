A dance crew are burning up TikTok with their 30-second viral video and Mzansi can't stop raving about their dance moves

The video has gone viral on TikTok and sees three men dressed in street fashion bust serious moves to the tunes of Don Lore V

@yvngflickk shared the video clip on his TikTok profile and South Africans said the trio look like they were having the time of their lives

A video of three men dancing to a popular song has gone viral on social media.

Source: UGC

A dance trio have set TikTok alight with their funky dance moves and Mzansi want to mirror them.

TikTok user @yvngflickk shared the30-second video on his profile which he captioned the:

“Reply to @divame9 Comment how many times you watched this dc me w// @jubi2fye @rony_boyy.”

The viral video sees three men dressed in hoodies, track pants and fashionable sneakers break it down to a tune by Latin artist Don Lore V.

TikTok users could not stop commenting on the video.

@Jevel said:

“Thanks for the doordash I didn’t think it would work.”

@Jenine Shanaa added:

“This my fav song when I’m drunk. Let me join y’all look fun.”

@kekeHaiti Ayiti added:

“His missing a shoe.”

@viennaboss254 said:

“This is crazy duh. Watch more than twice.”

@Nelz said:

“His shoe flew off but he was going to make it to dance.”

@ronelle added:

“Thanks for putting a smile on my face.”

@Nin added:

“This put a huge smile on my face!!! Thank you

@Erin said:

“This made me instantly happy.”

@user2291830710170 commented:

“Man was running so fast he phased through his shoe.”

@Grace Webley said:

“I am loving the energy given in this video.”

Source: Briefly News